MOOREFIELD – Hampshire (2-17) was busy last week playing in the Bub Riggleman tournament in Moorefield in addition to a game against Bishop Walsh in Cumberland. Although Hampshire played tough, they lost all four games.
Bishop Walsh 16 HHS 1
After two innings, the Spartans led 12-0.
Hampshire’s lone run came in the top of the fourth when Dakota Strawderman doubled on a line drive to left field scoring Ava Call.
Call and Strawderman were the only Trojans to record a hit on the day.
Walsh responded in the bottom of the fourth with 4 more runs to wrap up the win in five innings 16-1
Petersburg 14 HHS 4
In the first game of the Bub Riggleman tournament, Hampshire pushed Petersburg (19-6), the top ranked class A team in the state, to seven innings before losing 14-4.
Dakota Strawderman finished with 2 hits, 1 RBI and 1 run to lead the Trojans at the plate.
Mary Orndorff, Molly McVicker, Isis Shauf and Olivia Baxter each added 1 hit.
Greenbrier W. 12 HHS 11
The Trojans were 1 run shy of pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the state this season.
The Greenbrier West Cavaliers entered the game on Friday night undefeated and were ranked in the top 5 for class A.
Having played against some of the best class AAA teams in the state, HHS seemed unfazed facing Greenbrier West.
Hampshire scored 6 runs in the first inning, followed by 2 in the second and 3 in the third to grab an 11-5 advantage heading into the fourth inning.
“Coming into the game, Greenbrier was 16-0,” said head coach Kevin Combs.
“We were as energized as I have seen our team all year. We knew Greenbrier’s record and we came out and jumped on them.”
Hampshire outhit the Cavaliers 14-8 and committed fewer errors 3-4. Greenbrier scored 3 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, which trimmed Hampshire’s lead down to 11-8.
Unable to push across another run in the top of the seventh, the Trojans tried to hold off a charge from the Cavs.
Greenbrier West added 2 runs with a double by Michaela Alley to make it 11-10.
Two batters later, Madalyn Fields ended the game with an inside the park home run to give the Cavs an epic come from behind win.
Although Hampshire came up short, coach Combs was pleased with his players.
“It was one of the best games we played all year,” said Combs.
“We are a team that has to hit and score runs to stay in ball games.”
One of the highlights of the game for HHS was Dakota Strawderman’s home run in the top of the second inning to give HHS a lead 8-4.
“Her bat has been hot lately,” said Combs about Strawderman.
“She hit a ball up there that I haven’t seen hit for several years.”
At the plate, Hailee Jenkins led Hampshire with 3 hits, 1 RBI and 3 runs.
Mary Orndorff, Ava Call and Kaitlyn Ferguson each added 2 hits.
Molly McVicker and Dakota Strawderman had 1 hit and 2 RBI.
Isis Shauf, Olivia Baxter and Destiny Skipper all had 1 hit.
Musselman 9 Hampshire 1
After a heartbreaking loss on Friday night, the Trojans were scheduled to play in the early game on Saturday morning. Unfortunately, Hampshire failed to get the bats going as they lost 9-1. Hampshire was back in action last night hoping to pick up their third victory of the year against Martinsburg. o
