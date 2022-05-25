Hampshire High coaches are responsible for voting on the J. Holland and Anita Rannells Award given to the student-athlete who best represents the highest standard of HHS athletics.
No offense Trojan coaches, but where’s my ballot?
In my mind, I’m undisputedly qualified to rank order athletic achievements considering my commitment to cover all Trojan sports.
Without a doubt, Hampshire coaches are uniquely qualified to assess the value and standards of student-athletes, especially the kids within their program.
But how do they assess the difference when ranking student-athletes they don’t coach?
The Rannells Award is the pinnacle of athletic achievement at HHS blending a variety of attributes including character, attitude, work ethic, leadership and sportsmanship in addition to athletic achievement.
The 2022 Rannells finalists, Zack Hill, Alex Hott and Alex Kile, I have covered since they were freshmen. All 3 finalists had a strong case to claim the Rannells Award.
This year was no different than most, a tight race between the candidates.
Zack Hill
At 6’4, 230-pounds, it’s impossible to miss a kid like Zack.
The big kid likes to call himself a “bad boy,” and that may be true on the gridiron, however, he is polite, kind and generous off the field.
Zack’s positive presence is everywhere. You might see him coaching Biddy Buddy or helping as an assistant coach in softball. When Trojan media needed a play-by-play announcer for girls basketball games, there was Zack with the headset on his ears.
Unafraid of failure, Zack even tried playing a new sport his senior year, tennis.
Hill’s growth from late February to early May was extraordinary, earning him the most improved award.
You may even catch Zack on the side of the road picking up trash as an Adopt-a-highway volunteer.
No doubt about it, Zack is a hard worker and someone I always enjoyed conversing with after games, win or lose.
Alex Hott
If it wasn’t Zack Hill grabbing the headlines, it was probably his sidekick Alex Hott getting praise for his athletic accomplishments.
Hott may not have the same size as his buddy Hill, however, Hott is tougher than a $2 steak. Hott survived his senior campaigns in football, basketball and baseball because of his ironman mentality and grittiness to play through nagging injuries.
Alex started at quarterback on the football team, point guard on the basketball squad and took the mound as a starter in baseball. Although it may be an unofficial accomplishment, Alex completed the “best position trifecta,” something I never saw before.
Speaking of triples, what made Alex Hott great was his commitment to practice. During the 3-week open period in 2019, Hott hit the practice trifecta as well. What’s the practice trifecta? 3 sports, 3 practices all on the same day.
I saw Hott at Fort Hill dribbling the basketball, then I witnessed Hott tossing the pill on the diamond and finally he wrapped up his day hurling the pigskin on the gridiron.
It didn’t matter where or when the opportunity to get better took place.
If there was a scrimmage in Timbuktu, Alex Hott would be there.
Hott’s attitude and commitment is the backbone of the Rannells Award. Sure, you see the success and stats of his senior year, but what is lost in his quest for excellence was the work put in on those “hott” summer days years ago.
Alex Kile
No offense to the awards committee, but many of you did not witness the biggest growth over the past 3 years. That was Alex Kile in the pool.
I’m sure former swim coach Lisa Lease would agree.
Kile arrived to HHS ready to run. She has been a standout on the cross country trail for years and a key contributor in distance events on the track.
As a freshman, when winter sports came rolling around, Kile welcomed the challenge of competing in a mentally grueling sport to stay in shape for cross country.
Steep trails, long runs, humid summers, frosty falls, sweat stains, shin splints and agonizing pain. This is what Kile likes to do for fun.
Unafraid of a new challenge, Kile dove in the pool.
Well, dove is inaccurate. It was more like a belly flop. Kile’s arms repeatedly smacked the water doing whatever she could to stay afloat and navigate towards the wall.
Kile told me recently that she “looked like she was drowning” when thinking back to her freshman year.
Kile didn’t drown. She didn’t get embarrassed when she finished dead last.
Barely treading water: where Alex started.
Outstanding senior swimmer: where Alex finished.
My ballot
I proudly can make the claim that I attended at least 1 event from every Trojan sport.
Perhaps nobody has a more balanced view on the entire landscape of athletics than the sports editor with the Hampshire Review.
With that said, I’m going to give my unofficial vote for the 2022 Rannells Award to … without further ado, I nominate... wait, well. No, let me think it over.
You know what, nevermind. I’m voting for all 3. It’s just too close to call.
I respectfully rescind my ballot request. o
