Over the course of 10 days, Josh ventured south and hunted turkeys in two states – Alabama and Virginia. This is Part II of Crawford’s Southern Swing.
Virginia
After killing my turkey in Alabama, the pressure was off and I enjoyed two more days of hunting before pointing my truck north and heading to Virginia. The goal was to arrive a day early and scout before my buddy Brandon Martin met me where we planned to camp and hunt. After driving all night, I walked out onto a knob to listen and heard a bunch of different turkeys. My excitement was quickly dashed once I learned this particular WMA was a “quota hunt,” meaning one must draw a tag in order to hunt it. After deliberating for a bit, Brandon and I decided to try a few different areas, closer to the middle of the state.
Opening day, Saturday, April 8, was eventful as we were very close to killing a turkey, only to have him flushed by another hunter. The amount of pressure on that place was unreal and it is the only time I have ever felt unsafe around a gobbling turkey. On Sunday, we went into a different piece and hike a lot of uneventful miles, but all our hope was restored Monday the 10th.
Going into yet another new piece of ground, Brandon and I slid onto a ridge long before daylight. Just as first light was about to break, a gobble erupted roughly 300 yards from us, and we immediately began slipping in that direction. The turkey began gobbling more and more, and as we slipped onto a small finger ridge with lots of turkey sign, we both decided to begin painting a scene. Brandon began some light calling, and I ran an assembly yelp while scratching in the leaves to sound like a couple of hens. The gobbler took the bait and was within a hundred yards in only minutes.
Quickly, we sat down on a large tree and it wasn’t long before the turkey gobbled just out of sight. There was a row of large trees in front of us. Brandon had his gun trained to the left side of those trees, and mine was pointed to the right. Suddenly, the sound of a turkey drumming filled the air followed by footsteps and the turkey stepped out in front of my gun barrel. The tom let out a chest-rattling gobble, then the sound of my shotgun’s report pierced the calm air.
My 10-day southern swing was once for the books. It was difficult as I hit a number of different obstacles from hurricane-force rain and wind, to flat tires. The turkey hunting was tough at times as well, but that is why I love this so much. I don’t necessarily love hunting the South, especially the deep south, but it is a great way to get the season. With a solid seven weeks left in the 2023 campaign, things are certainly looking up. o
