PITTSBURGH — The largest crowd to ever watch a sporting event in Pittsburgh – 70,622 – saw Pitt rally in the fourth quarter to defeat West Virginia 38-31 in the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl.

It’s the 1st time these 2 longtime rivals have faced each other since 2011 when they were members of the Big East Conference, and it snapped WVU’s 3-game winning streak in the series.

