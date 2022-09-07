PITTSBURGH — The largest crowd to ever watch a sporting event in Pittsburgh – 70,622 – saw Pitt rally in the fourth quarter to defeat West Virginia 38-31 in the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
It’s the 1st time these 2 longtime rivals have faced each other since 2011 when they were members of the Big East Conference, and it snapped WVU’s 3-game winning streak in the series.
Pitt (1-0) registered the game’s 1st points with 37 seconds left in the 1st quarter when Ben Sauls punched in a 42-yard field goal, culminating an 11-play, 73-yard drive that consumed 6:48 of the clock.
Panther quarterback Kedon Slovis completed a pair of 1st-down-gaining passes to Jared Wayne and Konata Mumpfield, accounting for 35 yards, and then scrambled for 14 yards toward the far side of the field to the Mountaineer 47. Another Slovis aerial to Bub Means for 15 yards got the ball to the WVU 34 before the drive stalled.
West Virginia (0-1) answered early in the 2nd quarter when JT Daniels hooked up with Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a 10-yard scoring strike to the nearside of the field. The big play was CJ Donaldson’s 44-yard run on 3rd and 1 carry the football to the Panther 10. It was Donaldson’s only carry of the 1st half.
Casey Legg’s conversion kick gave West Virginia a 7-3 lead with 12:45 left in the 2nd quarter. Later, an exchange of fumbles, the second coming by Kaden Prather at the WVU 35, resulted in Pitt’s lone touchdown of the 1st half. After a Means 2-yard gain, Slovis flipped a 15-yard pass to Mumpfield, who got a foot down before going out of bounds at the Mountaineer 18.
A Rodney Hammond 12-yard run took the ball to the 6, and then on 3rd and 4, Hammond powered the ball into the end zone, taking West Virginia’s Lance Dixon with him. Sauls’ conversion kick gave Pitt a 10-7 lead with 3:23 remaining in the half.
The Panthers were hunting more points late in the half when West Virginia was faced with a 3rd and 13 at its own 16, but Ford-Wheaton came up with a 15-yard catch on a 50-50 ball that was caused by Panther defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre hitting Daniels’s arm as he threw. Another Ford-Wheaton 12-yard reception got the ball to the WVU 43, and Tony Mathis Jr’s. 18-yard run took it to the Panther 39.
Prather’s 23-yard catch and run gave West Virginia another 1st down at the 16, but 2 plays later, Ford-Wheaton was stopped a yard short of the marker at the Pitt 7. Here, Neal Brown opted to run down the clock to set up Legg’s 24-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
Donaldson’s 2nd rush of the game ended in the end zone when he carried 3 Panther defenders across the goal line from the 5 on WVU’s initial possession of the 3rd quarter.
It was Donaldson who got the football there when he blocked Sam Vander Haar’s punt at the Pitt 19 and safety Hershey McLaurin scooped up the football and returned it 14 yards before getting tackled out of bounds by Daniel Carter.
Prior to that, Pitt’s opening possession of the 3rd quarter ended when Jared Bartlett sacked Slovis for a 7-yard loss on 3rd-and-8 play.
Following an exchange of possessions, Pitt knotted the score at 17 with 5:54 left in the 3rd quarter when Carter jumped over the pile from the 1. The big play was a Slovis RPO pass to Wayne, who caught the football on a dead run across the middle and raced 64 yards before getting dragged down from behind by safety Aubrey Burks at the 1.
Then, it took Pitt only 1:26 to retake the lead. One play after West Virginia’s 3-and-out possession gave the Panthers the football back at their own 38, Hammond took a swing pass from Slovis on a dead run and raced up the near sideline for a 49-yard gainer before he was pulled down by Dixon and Wesley McCormick at the WVU 11.
Hammond got the football again from the 11 and carried a couple of WVU defenders about 6 yards on his back across the goal line. Sauls’ conversion kick made it 24-17, Panthers.
Four minutes later, West Virginia answered with a 9-play, 75-yard drive that led to Ford-Wheaton’s 16-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone. Donaldson’s 20-yard run that included a 15-yard face mask penalty called on Brandon Hill was the play that put WVU in business at the Panther 17.
A 6-play, 72-yard march – nearly all on the ground - put West Virginia back in the lead. Donaldson, who became the 1st Mountaineer since Martell Pettaway in 2016 to rush for more than 100 yards in his collegiate debut, broke free for a 39-yard gainer to the Panther 33.
Two plays later, Mathis got loose for 23 yards to the Pitt 1 and then Daniels capped the drive with his 1st touchdown run of his collegiate career. Sixty-three of those 72 yards were on the ground. Legg’s conversion kick made the score 31-24, West Virginia, with 10:37 showing on the clock.
West Virginia couldn’t move the sticks on a 3rd and 3 at the 50 and was forced to punt the football back to Pitt, which took over at its own 8. The Panthers used a 7-play, 92-yard drive that was aided by a targeting penalty on McCormick, to tie the game - the knotting scoring coming on Israel Abanikanda’s 24-yard catch and run.
The Panthers got a huge break on West Virginia’s following possession when Daniels’ pass went through Ford-Wheaton’s hands and into the arms of M.J. Devonshire at the Panther 44. Devonshire followed a convoy of blockers down the far sideline for a 56-yard touchdown.
Sauls’ conversion kick made it 38-31, Pitt, with 2:58 to go.
West Virginia got to Pitt’s 22, thanks to tight end Mike O’Laughlin’s 32-yard catch to the Panther 22, but a couple of sacks forced West Virginia to try a 4th-and-16 pass play at the Panther 28.
Daniels’ pass down the middle of the field to Reese Smith was ruled a catch at the Pitt 1 on the field, but replay revealed the ball moving as Smith tried to pick it off the grass surface.
Daniels, in his WVU debut, was successful on 23 of his 40 pass attempts for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns.
West Virginia opens at home next Saturday night against Kansas in a game that will kick off at 6 p.m. o
