SUNRISE SUMMIT – After the girls knocked off the defending regional champs on Saturday at Rannells Field, the boys were hoping to mimic their result.
However, early in the contest, things started to go sour for Hampshire as a player was ejected for foul language.
Trying to beat Spring Mills with 11 players is hard enough, but with only 10, the Trojans were in a dire position.
Credit Hampshire for fighting hard as they managed to keep Spring Mills scoreless in the 1st half as the 2 teams entered intermission tied 0-0.
The 2nd half was a different story as the Cardinals found their groove.
At the 32-minute mark, Hampshire goalkeeper Mason Hott deflected a shot on net and the rebound from that shot landed on the shoes of Zeke Briggs who blasted home a goal to make it 1-0 Spring Mills.
Just 8 minutes later, Briggs scored another goal to stretch the lead to 2-0.
The Cardinals tacked on 2 more goals in the remaining 20 minutes as they went on to win 4-0.
Although the Trojans struggled to create some offense, especially with a man down, there were some bright spots defensively, highlighted by the efforts of Ethan Burkett.
“Burkett worked hard all through camp,” said coach Robby Hott.
“His tremendous conditioning and hustle really stood out against the Spring Mills attackers.”
It’s never easy to open a season with a game against 1 of the best teams in the state, but there were some quality plays that should give some optimism for HHS going forward.
On Tuesday evening, Hampshire was back in action with a game at Frankfort. o
