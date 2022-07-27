I penned a column at the start of 2021 titled, “Alone in nature for the holidays.”
Looking back on the column, the words “sad” and “pathetic” come to mind, but it did generate a response from a loyal reader of the Hampshire Review:
“I like to hike on National holidays :)”
Little did I know, the Romney resident who sent that message would be the recipient of the biggest question I ever asked.
Fast forward to July 2022.
Lady Pooch and myself are now living with that same Romney resident.
Life is great, and hiking remains a staple of our daily routine.
We live in a lovely home with a majestic view of greater Mechanicsburg.
Everything about life seems right.
As a journalist, I ask questions for a living, but this particular question I have waited 39-plus years to ask. But when was the time right?
I knew the picture-perfect location to ask this big question: the Arboretum at Larenim Park, the place we first met.
It was a warm and muggy Sunday afternoon with scattered showers in the forecast. Not exactly ideal, but in my heart, I knew now was the right time.
I concocted a story about needing to go in the office and retrieve a flash drive so I could do some writing.
I drove like a madman to the Hampshire Review where a collar of flowers with a ring box attached awaited to be put around Nittany’s neck.
Lady Pooch’s flower collar, made special by Nellie’s Flower Farm, was delicately attached and we headed to the Arboretum.
I texted the Romney resident, “Meet me at the place we first met.”
I arrived with about 10 minutes of time to set up.
Hair in place, check.
Flowers on Pooch, check.
Ring in box, check.
I attached a GoPro camera to the hood of my car to capture the moment.
Just then a few raindrops sprinkled down from the heavens.
The brief sprinkle didn’t delay the arrival of my soon-to-be fiancée, who grinned from ear to ear as she saw Lady Pooch dressed in all of her flowery glory.
It was now time to ask the biggest question of my life.
With my loyal companion by my side, I took a knee and asked, “Susan Parker, will you marry me?”
And she gave me the best answer I will ever receive.
“Yes!” o
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
