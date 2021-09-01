Back in Sports

50 years ago
Car number S-3 was on top last Saturday night at the Winchester Speedway for the 1st Annual Wynn’s 50-lap Championship, as Buddy Armel won his 3rd feature of the season. Junior Crouse was declared winner of the Hare Feature, for his 1st win of the season.
Sam Nalley and Dick Warrenfeltz started on the front row of the Late Model feature, and after a re-start they held their positions through lap 9. In the 10th lap, Warrenfeltz passed Nalley, with Chuck Brannon in 3rd spot, and Nininger spun out on the front straight, bringing out the 3rd caution.
40 years ago
Despite the damp, rainy conditions all day, the Trojans made Friday night seem bright and sunny as they trounced the visiting Valley Black Knights by a 38-8 score.
The scoring started slowly with only a 20 yard Trojan field goal by junior, David Riggleman in the 1st quarter. It didn’t take Hampshire long in the 2nd period to generate some pretty impressive offense. At the 10:10 mark, senior quarterback, Kevin Malick lofted a pass covering 66 yards for the touchdown into the out-stretched hands of senior split-end Greg Bowman. The Riggleman point after kick was good and Hampshire led 10-0.
The Trojans didn’t stop there. With 3:31 left in the 2nd quarter, Malick broke free on a keeper and ran 42 yards into the end zone. Riggleman’s point after attempt failed, but the score then stood at 16-0. Strong defensive efforts on the part of Hampshire allowed the Black Knights their only points with 0:03 remaining in the first half. At halftime, the score stood at 16-8 in favor of the host Trojans.
30 years ago
It will be a veteran squad that takes the floor this Tuesday when the Hampshire High School girls’ basketball team opens its 1991 campaign at home against Tucker County.
Trojan coach Lyndon Willis welcomes back four starters and his first substitute off the bench from last season’s 9-13 squad that captured a sectional title before being eliminated in the regional finals by Martinsburg.
Those five returnees, two juniors and three seniors, will compromise the starting line-up for the home opener Tuesday.
Heading the list of veterans will be senior tri-captain Hayley Sevigny, a 5’6 forward. Sevigny lettered in both her sophomore and junior years.
20 years ago
For the 2nd time in as many games, Hampshire football posted 50 or more points and added a victory to the season total.
However, unlike last week’s shellshocking of Berkeley Springs, the Trojans weren’t quite as graceful in their 2nd outing of the season.
10 years ago
A week into the 2011 soccer season and both Hampshire High teams are still searching for a victory.
The girls have come closer than the boys, recording draws in their first 2 contests before a 2-1 loss at Preston Saturday. They held leads in all 3 outings.
“We’re not finishing,” coach Al Straley said.
“We’ve played 3 class AAA schools and given up 6 goals, which is better than we’ve done in the past, but we’re not scoring.”
Hampshire’s boys came closest to breaking their losing streak in Kingwood, falling 3-1 to Preston. ο
