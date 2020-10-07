50 Years ago
Join the Car Caravan to Petersburg this Friday night when Hampshire takes on a tough Viking Eleven in what could be one of their toughest battles of the season.
The caravan will leave Romney Grade School at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. There should be rides available for anyone desiring transportation to the game. Let’s back our team and give them our support!
40 Years ago
Southern took a 14-0 halftime lead last Friday night at Rannell’s Field and tacked on another 6 pointer in the 3rd period to coast to a 20-0 victory over Hampshire. It was a night for the unknowns to shine as much-heralded Paul Cornish was out with a knee injury.
Ron Bosley and Paul Harvey took up the slack for the Rams. The 2 sophomore running backs accounted for all of Southern’s scoring with Bosley having runs of 2 and 1 yards for TD’s and Harvey coming up with a 15-yard scoring run.
30 Years ago
Lisa Edwards and Candy Nixon combined for 36 points to lead the Hampshire girls’ basketball team to a 51-43 victory over East Hardy on October 1 at Baker.
Edwards meshed 8 field goals and 3 of 6 free throws to lead Hampshire (4-6) with 19 points.
Nixon added 17 markers on 5 goals and 7 of 10 charity tosses. East Hardy’s Tina Teets took game scoring honors with 20 points on 6 baskets and 8 of 13 from the stripe.
Marion Childers added 10 tallies for the Cougars. Hampshire got 4 points each from Nixon and Edwards to forge a 14-13 lead after the opening 8 minutes of play.
20 Years ago
Susan and Jennifer Davis finished the area meet 1-2 last Tuesday, but their attempt at the team title fell short even with their respective times of 18:50 and 19:04.
Running on their home course, the Rams of Southern topped the Trojans with their low score of 49, compared to Hampshire’s 62 at Broadford Lake Park in Oakland.
Also finishing in the top 5 were the Rams’ Melissa Durst and Natalie Domenick in 3rd and 4th respectively with Stephanie Fleming of Fort Hill in 5th place.
Fellow Sentinel Kathleen Bensley crossed the tape in 6th place at the 22:15 mark, followed by 7th-place finished Audrey Kelley of Allegany, who circled the course in 22:31. Golden Tornado Corrie Green broke the tape in 22:45 for 8th place overall while Frankfort’s Lauren Hutzell and Liz Tichnell of Fort Hill rounded out the top 10 finishers.
10 Years ago
Hampshire’s girls picked up their 5th victory Monday against Keyser — their best record since the early years of the program.
The Trojans got a goal from Brittany Keesling off a corner kick by Sarah Kidner 28 minutes into the game for the only score of a game they dominated offensively.
They outshot the Golden Tornado 24-0 and had 5 corner kicks to Keyser’s none. The victory gave coach Al Straley something to savor after his young charges struggled in a 4-0 loss at Frankfort Saturday afternoon. “The girls didn’t come to play,” he said.
