With athletic competition kicked to the curb since March 13, my columns have wandered into dangerous foreign lands known as politics, health, schools and comedy (the comedy category is debatable, after being told I am neither funny nor amusing).
No worries, the comedy is here to stay. My column isn’t scripted for folks who look for laughs on the recipe page.
But this week I am writing my column as a struggling journalist, responsible for committing the ultimate journalistic sin: losing a subscriber (I called myself a journalist. Who said my columns aren’t amusing?).
Let me join the national chorus of Karens and bellow out, “I’m offended!”
But here’s the problem with my opinions: my opinions cost jobs. This week, a subscriber canceled their subscription and cited my column as a reason. And let me be 100 percent sincere: that hurt.
Here’s why.
It’s no secret small town newspapers have dwindled, but yet, in a sleepy little mountain town nestled in the Potomac Highlands, a small staff works hard to provide accurate local news. A major strength for this hyperlocal newspaper is the vast range of columnists, who at their very core are genuine and authentic.
I’ll let you in on a little secret. We feature a few soapbox columnists that make me cringe harder than Dracula driving a drop top in daylight. I don’t agree with what these columnists have to say. And that’s OK. In fact, it shows the STRENGTH of the newspaper, not a weakness.
But, at what cost is being authentic? That’s the part I am struggling to answer. If I write something unpopular, does that mean I shouldn’t write it? Should my writing always be in alignment with political correctness? Should my goal be to make everyone happy for fear of losing subscribers?
This week I lost so much time trying to figure out “what’s appropriate” to write, that I ended up writing about my own personal struggle (I would call it my internal civil war, but that’s extremely offensive and not funny).
I’m being honest. Losing subscribers is gut-wrenching, especially knowing it was my opinion that caused it. For example, if my column last week ranked the 5 best flavors of ice cream (Rocky Road, Moose Tracks, Cookie Dough, Neopolitan, and Mountain Berry) the Review would have 1 more subscriber. Should I stick to writing fluff pieces about why marshmallows mixed with chocolate ice cream drizzled in caramel is much more satisfying than a banana split? (Did you know the banana split was invented in Latrobe, Pa.?)
Not everyone on staff agrees with the jargon I spew, but that’s one of the best parts of working at the Review. Offering an alternative viewpoint that might be unpopular is still allowed.
Back to my point on cancel culture. On one hand, society is clamoring to have an “honest” conversation discussing opposing views. The phrase, “Lets have dialogue,” is repeated over and over. But that’s not true.
What they mean to say is this. I want to have a monologue and tell you what’s appropriate. And if you don’t agree with my thoughts, I’m offended, and you’re canceled.
Instead of canceling, why not pick up the phone and have a conversation with me? Why not write a scathing letter to the editor in which you assassinate my column? I’m not immune to the complaint department.
Society has asked news reporters to be transparent and authentic. Carroll’s Corner will remain that way. o
