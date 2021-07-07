The 3-week practice period opened on Monday
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Normalcy has returned to Hampshire athletics as Covid protocols have vanished and a normal summer schedule has reappeared. Several Trojan squads are taking advantage of the offseason opportunity focused on improving for the upcoming 2021-22 campaigns.
Volleyball
Perhaps the Green and White squad with the biggest chip on its shoulder heading into autumn is the Trojan volleyball team. Last year, the Trojans captured a sectional championship on their home court before Gov. Justice’s ever-changing color map protocols unceremoniously ended their season without an opportunity to compete at regionals.
“They were looking to get back there, especially after the success they had the year before,” said coach Megan Fuller.
“I think they felt like the rug was pulled out on them. Hopefully, it taught these girls a lesson about capturing every moment for what it’s worth, and not waiting on the next big moment, because sometimes it doesn’t come.”
The end of Covid rules is a big relief to coach Megan Fuller as she can focus on skills and drills instead of hammering social distancing guidelines.
“It’s very nice to actually be practicing volleyball specific drills and not just being outside or in the weight room,” said Coach Fuller who is entering her 20th season as head coach.
Not only is it relaxing for the coaching staff that Covid guidelines have been eradicated, the players are thrilled that normalcy has returned as well.
“It’s like a whole new world,” said returning starter Emi Smith.
“It’s like we are back in the whole groove of things and I just love it.”
The departure of several key members including all-state players Renee Killough and Lainee Selan leaves some holes to fill, coach Fuller is confident her new team leaders have what it takes to guide the Trojan program.
“The seniors on this team were all vital parts of our run to states a few years ago,” said Fuller.
“They were leaders then and they understand what we are trying to do.”
Basketball
The class of 2020 featured 6 seniors who anchored the Trojans to their Final Four run 2 months ago. Gone are the likes of Hicks, Anderson, Smith, Steinmetz, Sardo and Keckley. The departure of the super 6 will provide plenty of playing opportunities for up-and-coming Trojans.
Coach Danny Alkire believes the momentum created from the postseason success will build upon itself as the program continues to form.
“At first I was a little worried about 6 seniors leaving, but with the kids coming up, I don’t see us dropping off,” said coach Alkire.
“I think we are going to be just as competitive and just as strong as a team this year, just in a different way.”
With the skillset of bigs like Zack Hill and Easton Shanholtz, the Trojans figure to play a more in-and-out style.
A week ago, Hampshire took its new look squad to South Carolina and played against unfamiliar foes. The Trojans wound up going 5-1 overall with a few nail-biting victories.
“Anytime you can get the kids to go play out-of-state and stay overnight on a trip, I think its fun,” said Alkire.
“It’s team bonding and the comraderie that is gained from it. Also it’s exposure to different gameplay at a different level in a different area. It was all man-to-man fast pace basketball which is good exposure for the kids and it builds confidence.”
The Trojans have a busy schedule this summer as Coach Alkire has 37 exhibitions on the schedule.
“We are working on building a cohesiveness with the group,” Alkire explained.
“Of these guys that are playing right now, only 2 of them have played together, so everyone is learning each other.” ο
