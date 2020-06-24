Hampshire Soccer Academy camp dates
6U July 6-10: 5:30 to 6:15pm
8U July 6-10: 6:30 to 7:30pm
10U July 13-17: 5:45 to 6:45pm
12U July 13-17: 7 to 8:00pm
16U July 20-24: 6 to 7:30pm
(16U includes HS freshman)
6U: 4-5 year olds
8U: 6-7 year olds
10U: 8-9 year olds
12U: 10-11 year olds
15U: 12-15 year olds
*Location: Central Hampshire Park
*Registration: $25 per child
*Questions: hampshiresocceracademy@gmail.com or message Hampshire Soccer Academy on Facebook.
Registration: https://hampshire-soccer-academy-llc.square.site/
Hampshire Mini-T’s
Attention parents: Our season dates have changed. There will be no pre season conditioning this year. Practices will begin Monday August 3. We will hold 2 sessions for equipment hand out and to complete registration forms.
These will take place on Saturday 7/25 and Saturday 8/1 and will run from 12 - 2 and will take place at the Mini T field house. The registration fee will be due at this time.
Depending on COVID -19 guidelines at that time we may have to separate the times into age groups, if this is the case we will post on Facebook prior to the first session. Our season is contingent on the governor’s of West Virginia and Maryland approving contact sports.
As of right now they have not been approved. As a result of this all dates are subject to change.
A schedule of both practices and games will be posted on this page by the end of the week.
Follow the Facebook page for updates on any changes to season dates. o
