The HHS boys and girls basketball teams both ended their seasons with a trip to states and five Trojans were recognized for their efforts on the court this season. Last week the West Virginia Sports Writers Association announced their class AAA All-State teams.
For the boys, senior Easton Shanholtz landed on Second Team while juniors Jenson Fields and Jordan Gray earned Honorable Mention.
