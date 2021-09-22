SUNRISE SUMMIT - The Capon Bridge Bobcat cross country team showed up to Hampshire High last week to compete in the annual cross country meet hosted by Romney.
The Bobcat boys and girls both showed off their elite speed on the Paul Clovis Trail, as both teams finished in 1st place.
The Capon Bridge boys scored 26 points to lead all schools, followed by Harpers Ferry, who finished 2nd with 36 points and Warm Springs who took 3rd place with 73 points. Romney and Paw Paw also competed on the boys side, but neither had enough points for a total team score.
Wyatt Thorne was the top Bobcat finishing the race in 2nd place, Landon Whitacre took 3rd, Elijah Cook finished 5th, Chase Crane 6th and Chris Downs 10th.
The Bobcat girls also notched a 1st place finish, although the race was much closer. Capon Bridge scored 31 points to grab the gold medal just narrowly beating out Harpers Ferry who finished 2nd with a total of 33 points. Warm Springs posted 56 points to take 3rd place. Romney did not have enough points on the girls side of the meet for a total team score.
Emily Holmes-Evans was the top Bobcat finishing in 4th place, Avory Steinmetz got 5th, Bailey Nichols finished 6th, Autumn Charlton 7th and Alyssa Strother came in 9th.
The Bobcats competed earlier in the month against teams from the Eastern Panhandle with a race at Sam Michael Park on September 7.
The boys finished in 2nd place with a total of 37 points, just behind Shepherdstown, who won the meet with 35 points. Harpers Ferry finished 3rd with 56 points.
Wyatt Thorne finished 2nd overall, Landon Whitacre 3rd, Elijah Cook 7th, Chase Crane 10th, and Chris Downs 15th.
The Capon Bridge girls were able to outrun Harpers Ferry at Sam Michael Park, taking 1st place with a total of 30 points, while Harpers Ferry finished 2nd with 34 points. Shepherdstown tallied 64 points to finish in 3rd place.
Bailey Nichols was the top Bobcat finishing the race in 4th, Emily Holmes-Evans crossed the finish line in 5th, Alyssa Strother took 6th, Avory Steinmetz was 7th and Karleigh Nichols was 8th.
The next meet for Capon Bridge is on Saturday, Sept. 25, at James Wood, starting at 9 a.m. ο
