WVSD hoopsters host Union at 1st game since 2020
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was the 1st time in over 2 years the student-athletes at the WVSD had a home basketball game.
The last time a game was held in Romney was a battle against the Delaware School for the Deaf, where the Lions battled the Blue Hawks in a 30-14 loss in mid-January of 2020.
Smiles and applause filled the air as the freshly-named Black Bears took the court wearing white shorts and white jerseys.
The game got off to a bang for WVSD, as they scored the 1st basket of the game to take the lead 2-0.
It was a special moment for everyone in attendance as players jumped with glee after establishing an early lead.
“I’m so excited for them, and I love it when they score,” said WVSD coach Debbie Combs. “It felt really great to be out there and I was happy for the team to be back on the court.”
Although the Black Bears led early, Union bounced back and took a 15-6 lead into the 2nd quarter.
The Tigers went on to win the game 64-23, however, the biggest winners of the evening were the student-athletes at WVSDB.
“I’m proud of them,” said Combs. “I don’t worry about the score, because I have girls that have never played before, and they are out there doing their best. I only have 2 returning players, and I’m so proud of the girls that are trying a new sport and loving it.”
Statistically for the Black Bears, Kendra ‘Kai’ Russell finished with 12 points to lead the team. Bindi Lowe showed off her scoring touch as well, tossing in 9 points for WVSD. Morgan Lowe chipped in with 2 points, while Milee Meadows, Emily Debnar and Victoria Eaves played with passion for the entire game.
In addition to the WVSD fans, Black Bear cheerleaders were on hand to support their peers and they did an outstanding job keeping spirits high.
“We have been waiting a long time to be back on the floor cheering on our team,” said cheer coach Kristie Mills. “It was so exciting to finally cheer on our home floor for the 1st time as the WVSDB Black Bears. The cheer team has been working hard and was so happy and very proud to be cheering on their friends, who gave it everything they had on the court tonight.”
Next up for WVSD is a home game on Jan. 31 against Legacy at 4 p.m. ο
