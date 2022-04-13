KEYSER – Potomac State Head Baseball Coach Doug Little picked up another milestone on Saturday as he notched win number 800 in the opening game during a sweep over Scotland Prep.
Morgan Little’s 2-run single in the sixth inning broke a 1-all tie to give the Catamounts the lead as they went on to a 5-1 win.
PSC starter Robert Kelley was masterful as the sophomore struck out a career high 13 Knights to pick up the win. Kelley allowed just 4 hits, 1 of which was a solo home run in the complete game effort.
Trevor Thomas and Josh Hoffman each added 2 hits as the Catamounts had 10 hits.
PSC scored to open the game when Hoffman singled, stole second, moved up to 3rd on a wild pitch and then came into to score on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Swenda.
Scotland tied the game in the 3rd inning on a solo home run from Jose Fernandez.
The Catamounts waited until the 6th inning to break the tie and give Little the momentous win.
Caleb Taylor led off the inning with a single and then Clay Maholic drilled a double to put runners at 2nd and 3rd setting the stage for Morgan Little.
Little dragged a ball through the infield scoring both runners making the score 3-1.
Thomas then singled to put 2 runners on, and Hayden Baldwin doubled to score Little. Thomas then scored on a groundout from Koice Quintanilla.
In game 2, Jake Arnold gave PSC another complete game effort on the mound to pick up the win to improve to 5-1. Arnold scattered just 5 hits, walked 1 and struck out 8.
Potomac State again had 10 hits with Dakota Miller leading the way with 2 singles and a double.
Swenda drove in a run and had pair of base hits, while Thomas added a double and triple and a pair of RBI.
Potomac State improves to 20-9 and will next play at Shenandoah University on Monday for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. o
