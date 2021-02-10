50 years ago
The Hampshire High School Trojans gained revenge on the Paw Paw Pirates by the score of 69 to 55. Junior, Brian Swisher, was unstoppable on his inside-outside game as he collected 26 markers. Swisher hit on 80 percent of his shots as he sank 12 for 15 from the floor and 2 for 3 at the foul line. Tom Stump played his usual fine game as he connected for 17 points. Mike Edwards, Larry Fuller and Jack Taylor contributed 12, 6 and 6 points. Edwards topped all rebounds as he collected 14, while Swisher had 12. Jack Taylor lead in the assist department with 5, followed by Larry Fuller with 3 and 3 floor gains.
40 years ago
The lady Trojans made their 1981 debut at Circleville and came up with a clean sweep as they blanked Keyser, Frankfort and Circleville. Hampshire’s 1st opponent was Keyser as the Trojans won both matches easily by a score of 15-4 and 15-3. Leading the way for the Trojans in the 1st contest was Tina Heishman with 6 points as Tracy Hott served out the last 3 points. Pacing the way in the 2nd game was Lori Eye, who scored the 5th through 14th points.
30 years ago
Hampshire lost twice last week, bowing to Jefferson at home on Tues. 68-63 and at Musselman Fri. 80-62. The Trojans are 5-11 overall heading into action this week. Against Jefferson the Trojans took a short-lived 30-28 lead into the dressing room at halftime, but a 24-11 3rd quarter run put the Cougars back on top for good. “We went through 2 spurts, 1 in the 1st quarter and 1 in the 3rd quarter, that really hurt us,” Coach Larry See said.
20 years ago
Sometimes words aren’t necessary to tell a story. For example, the Hampshire versus Hedgesville contest last Thursday can be summed up in a few numerical figures.
In the 51-38 Hedgesville win, a few numbers can explain an entire game. Hampshire shot 26 percent from the field. Only 14 of Hampshire’s 53 shots from the floor found their mark, only 4 Trojans made a field goal, HHS hit only 1 3-pointer out of 13 attempts, and the 38 points scored as a team was a season low.
10 years ago
First, Jacob Pezzanite spent 39 long seconds on his back struggling to escape being pinned. Then Luke Rubenstein engineered an escape in the waning seconds of his 171-pound match.
When it was over, the Hampshire Trojans had escaped with the biggest victory of their 2-year history, 38-33 over Mountain Ridge Saturday night. ο
