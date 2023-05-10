Hannah Ault, Mason Hott and Dominic Strawn are the 3 finalists for the J. Holland and Anita Rannells Award, given to the Hampshire student-athlete whom the coaches believe best represents the highest standard of Hampshire athletics. The 2022-23 Rannells Award will be handed out on Wednesday, May 17 at the Hampshire High Athletics awards banquet.
Hannah Ault
Hannah Ault has been playing varsity sports since she arrived at Hampshire High. Ault played varsity soccer and basketball, lettering in both all four years.
In soccer, Ault was named Defensive Player of the Year both freshman and sophomore years. In her junior year, Ault claimed the Coaches Award.
As a senior, Ault received the Iron Man award. Ault was selected to the all-area team all four years, second team all PVC freshman year, first team all PVC sophomore, junior and senior years. As a senior, Ault was named the PVC Player of the Year. In basketball as a freshman, Ault received the Defensive Player of the Year.
In her sophomore and junior campaigns, Ault was named Co-MVP. As a sophomore, junior and senior Ault received all-area team accolades. In her junior year, she was named honorable mention all-PVC, second team all-PVC sophomore year and first team all-PVC in her senior year. Ault also received all-state Honorable Mention her sophomore, junior and senior years.
Sports have been a huge part of Hannah’s life for many years and she is thankful for all the opportunities they have brought her. Academically, Ault has been involved in the National Honor Society for the past two years. Also, she has been a part of the yearbook staff for the past two years and working as editor her senior year. Hannah is very appreciative of the support she has received and is thankful for her family, coaches and teachers for everything they have taught her, whether it was skills on the court, in the classroom or just valuable lessons in life. o
Mason Hott
Mason Hott loves sports and competition. As a senior at HHS, Hott participated in four sports including: golf, soccer, basketball and track. Beginning with his freshman year, Hott earned a starting position in net and became one of the best goalkeepers in Hampshire history. As a freshman, Hott received the Coach’s Award and eventually was named team captain. Hott lettered in soccer all four years he played. Hott was named to the all-PVC team twice and as a senior, Hott was named all-State second team. In West Virginia, Hott was ranked ninth in class AAA for saves.
In basketball, Mason played from a sophomore to his senior year. Hott lettered in basketball during his junior and senior years.
He is one of three students to have been on both teams that have made it to the state tournament in Charleston.
Hott was named “The Rising Trojan” in his sophomore year. In the fall of 2022, Mason Hott added golf and track to his athletic resume.
At school, Hott does the daily morning announcements, is active in DECA and holds a state office as the vice president of public relations.
Also, Hott is a member of the LINK crew, which helps freshman find their footing at HHS. He was named Homecoming King his senior year.
Outside of school, Mason is a member of the Denver Skyrockets 4-H club and the Mt. Zion Methodist Church and youth group.
After high school, Mason plans to attend college to become a teacher, coach sports and eventually become an athletic director.
Mason is the son of the late Jason Hott and Melanie Alkire of Augusta. o
Dom Strawn
Dom Strawn is a three-sport athlete having lettered in varsity soccer four times, basketball twice and track twice.
During his soccer career at HHS, Dom collected several awards of recognition including the Offensive player of the Year in 2021-22. Also, Strawn was named to the all-PVC team in 2021 and PVC player of the year in 2022. In the summer of 2022, Strawn helped the Trojan boys soccer team win the Coldwell Banker Championship. As a senior, Strawn was named to the West Virginia all-State Honorable Mention class AAA soccer team.
On the basketball court, Strawn was a member of the 2022-23 Regional Champion team.
In the classroom, Strawn participated in DECA his sophomore year and volunteered his time to help prepare the athletic facilities for the new school year.
In the community, Dom has volunteered to read to children at Romney Elementary and helped clean Romney through the partnership with HOPE Christian Academy Youth Camp.
In addition, Strawn has volunteered with the WVDNR in both geese and deer programs and raised funds for the Hampshire County Youth Soccer League.
Dom has been passionate about sports since he was four years old. During his time at HHS, Strawn has been proud to represent the Trojans and perform at the highest level.
Strawn is humbled by his nomination as a finalist for the J. Holland Rannells Award and is very thankful for the recognition and opportunities that he has received. o
