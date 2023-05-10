2023 Rannells Award Finalists

2023 Rannells Award Finalists, Hannah Ault, Mason Hott, Dom Strawn

Hannah Ault, Mason Hott and Dominic Strawn are the 3 finalists for the J. Holland and Anita Rannells Award, given to the Hampshire student-athlete whom the coaches believe best represents the highest standard of Hampshire athletics. The 2022-23 Rannells Award will be handed out on Wednesday, May 17 at the Hampshire High Athletics awards banquet.

Hannah Ault

Hannah Ault
Mason Hott

Mason Hott
Dom Strawn

Dom Strawn

