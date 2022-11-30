If you’re holding a copy of “Hunting and Hampshire County” in your hands, that makes you a prime candidate to be in next month’s “Your Season’s Best Whitetails & Bears” edition sponsored by Just Pawn It in Capon Bridge.
After all, you and your hunting success are what the special section on Dec. 28 is all about.
Send us your photos along with all the pertinent information about your hunt and we’ll include it in our 20th annual edition of “Your Season’s Best Whitetails & Bears.”
And please, don’t feel like we only want trophies. If you’re proud of your harvest, we are proud to publish it.
Photos will be accepted at the Hampshire Review office until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Email your picture and information to ads@hampshirereview.com or you can mail it to us at P.O. Box 1036, Romney, W.V. 26757. Or, if it’s more convenient, just drop the information off at our office, 74 W. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.