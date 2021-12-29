Frankfort football head coach Kevin Whiteman wrote a letter to the editor in the Cumberland-Times recently titled “Give the referees the respect they deserve.”
Coach Whiteman has strolled the sidelines for 25+ years and he has noticed an alarming trend within athletics — the number of referees has declined greatly over the last several years due to all the negativity.
As a somewhat neutral party, I completely agree with him.
“One of the biggest things that needs addressed is the treatment of the referees,” wrote Whiteman.
“Quite frankly, it gets very frustrating hearing some of the words coming out of the crowd during any game, week in and week out. The foul language and negative comments need to stop.”
Whiteman points out the differences in roles between a fan and a coach. He acknowledges that there are times when a call might be questioned, however, that is the job of the coach, not tyrannical parents.
I have experience as a referee. When I turned 16, I refed youth hockey games to earn some pocket change for the weekends. Truthfully, it wasn’t about the money, it was about the love of the game.
I officiated a contest where my youngest brother played on 1 of the teams. He was 8 years old and skated with kids that were still learning the game. But that didn’t matter to the parents.
Insults and accusations of favoritism rained down from the balconies of The Ice Box.
I can’t remember anything else about that game. I don’t know who won the game. I’m not sure if Mikey scored a goal.
My main memory is the dreadful treatment from a select group of adults who had very little knowledge about the game of hockey.
Having an opportunity to participate in the same game as my brother, who is 8 years younger than me, was a cool moment in my life. However, the experience was overshadowed by overzealous adults.
“Until you have been on the field and understand the toughness of the job, you truly should refrain from the needless attacks,” conveyed Whiteman in his letter.
Exactly, Coach. Let’s see if folks who have never donned a zebra shirt can pass a simple quiz without the pressure of hundreds of eyeballs watching them.
HS Football Referee Quiz
Regular Season Overtime Procedure
1. Regular season high school football games, which are tied at the end of regulation time shall be continued by using the __________ overtime procedure.
- Goal Line
- 10-yard line
- 15-yard line
- 20-yard line
- 25-yard line
- None of the above
2. The play clock will always start at _________ seconds, unless there is an administrative stoppage.
- 25 seconds
- 30 seconds
- 35 seconds
- 40 seconds
3. When an administrative stoppage happens as a result of a touchback, what hand motion should the referee use?
- Chop
- Wave
- Wind
- Full extension
4. How many captains from each team are allowed for the coin toss?
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- There is no limit
5. How many minutes prior to kickoff should the coin toss be conducted?
- 10 minutes
- 7 minutes
- 5 minutes
- 3 minutes
- 1 minute
6. Regarding Punt Coverage, put the right judge in his respective place (Linesman, Back Judge, Line Judge)
- If the __________ starts out behind the deepest receiver he must move forward to view the catch/no catch or muff.
- The ___________ will leave when he is sure the ball will be kicked and cover his 1/3 of the field.
- The ___________ will not leave the line-of-scrimmage until the kick has crossed the line
7. True or False – Beginning with the start of the 4th period if a 35-point differential has been reached the clock operator will keep the game clock running, even if there is a change of possession.
- True
- False
8. True or False – All intermissions are to be timed by the Back Judge
- True
- False
9. Regarding distance and scrimmage down, the chain clip shall be placed in the _______ of the yard line closest to the back stake.
- Front
- Middle
- Back
10. True or False – If the referee is re-setting the play clock, he will signal with both palms open in an over-the-head pumping motion to the line judge to reset the play clock.
- True
- False
For each question you get wrong, you earn 1 demeaning comment that insults your intellect, ethics, and moral values. Have fun!
(Answers on following page - Click NEXT)
Referee Quiz Answer Key
- 20-yard line
- 40 seconds
- Chop
- 4
- 3 minutes
- Back Judge, Linesman, Line Judge
- False
- True
- Middle
- False
