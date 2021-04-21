The Expressions gymnastics team traveled to Beckley the weekend of April 9, 10 and 11 to compete in the WV State Gymnastics meet.
This meet is the culmination of what these gymnasts have been training for the entire year and caps off an already amazing season for the Expressions team.
The meet was hosted by FlipStarz Gymnastics and brought over 500 gymnasts from around the state to the Beckley Convention Center to compete.
The Expressions Bronze team is made up of 8 gymnasts, ranging in age from 5 years old to 9 years old.
It includes Kaylee Bidinger, Savanna Lawrence, Trenly Manning, Laila Massey, Kaylin Moreland, Alexia Pyles, Allysen Ruckman and Savannah Sirk. It was each gymnast’s very 1st opportunity to compete at a state meet after last season’s canceled event.
Savanna Lawrence competed in the Bronze group age A. She scored a 9.1 on vault placing 4th and an 8.8 on floor also placing 4th. She finished her state meet with a 35.375 all around and a 5th place finish.
In the bronze age group C was Laila Massey. Laila placed 4th on vault with a 9.3, 3rd on bars with a 9.25, 2nd on beam with a 9.4, and tied for 1st place on floor with a 9.6. She finished with a silver medal and a 37.55 all around.
Savannah Sirk competed in bronze age group E. She placed 2nd on bars with a 9.225, 3rd on beam with a 9.35, and is the WV state champion on floor with a 9.8. She finished in 2nd overall with a 37.425.
Bronze age group F held spots for 2 gymnasts from Expressions, Trenly Manning and Kaylin Moreland. Trenly placed 4th on bars with a 9.15 and 6th all around with a 36.55. Kaylin placed 4th on vault with a 9.35 and 5th in the all around with a 36.75.
Kaylee Bidinger competed in bronze age group G. Kaylee finished in 2nd on vault with a 9.4, tied for 1st on bars with a 9.575, 3rd on beam with a 9.5, and 3rd on floor with a 9.45.
Her all around score of 37.925 earned her a 3rd place finish overall.
Alexia Pyles competed in the bronze age group H. She finished 2nd on vault with a 9.3, 2nd on bars with a 9.3, and is WV state champion on floor with a 9.4.
She finished 2nd place in the all around with a 37.4. Allysen Ruckman competed in the bronze age group I. She earned a 4th place finish on vault with a 9.25 and finished all around with a 35.275 and 5th place.
The Expressions Silver team consists of 5 gymnasts, Brileigh Clark, Izabelle Dow, Ava Gray, Gracie Hite, and Maddison Howell.
Brileigh competed in the silver age division E. She tied for 1st place in beam with a 9.25. She finished her state meet out with a 5th place finish and an all around score of 35.775.
Gracie Hite competed in silver age group H. She tied for 1st place on vault with a 9.0, earned 3rd place on bars with a 9.1 and 3rd place on floor with a 9.05. She is the WV state champion on beam with a 9.3. She finished in 2nd place with a 36.45.
Izabelle Dow and Ava Gray competed in the silver age group K. Izabelle finished in 2nd place on vault with 9.0, 2nd on bars with a 9.375, 3rd on beam with a 9.15, and 3rd on floor with a 9.0.
She finished 2nd all around with a 36.525. Ava earned 5th place finishes on bars and floor with scores of 9.0 and 8.9. She finished her season out in 6th place with a score of 35.9.
In the silver age group L was Maddison Howell. Maddison earned a 3rd place medal for her 9.05 on vault. She finished in 6th place all around with a 35.425 total.
MaKinley Shaffer, on the Expressions gold team, competed in age division G. She is the WV state champion on vault with a score of 9.15. Makinley finished 6th place overall with a score of 34.1.
Hailey Cunningham and Ava Potocki, also gold level gymnasts at Expressions, opted to sit this season out due to Covid but have still been practicing throughout the year to get ready for next season.
Expressions’ 2 USAG optional level gymnasts are Mackenzie Shaffer and Addy Rumer. Both girls competed this year in the Level 6 program. Addy competed in the Level 6 age division B.
She had high scores of 8.75 on vault and a 9.0 on beam. She finished her season out with a 33.8 all around.
Mackenzie competed in the E age division. She placed 3rd on vault with an 8.85 and finished her season with a 33.1 all around.
While this was the last meet for the 2020-2021 season for the team, the girls will continue to practice and condition throughout the summer, expanding their skills and preparing for the next competition season. A typical gymnastics meet season runs from November through March and includes up to 8 meets.
Expressions Dance and Tumble is located in Romney. The competitive gymnastics team is coached by January Dillinger, Heather Barta, Lauren Potocki, Candance Lawrence, Casey Hite and Terrica Rumer.
Expressions is owned by Suellen Racey and offers gymnastics and dance classes for all ages as well as competitive dance and gymnastics teams. ο
