The 6th qualifier for the 2022 Gary Crane Cup will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Canaan Valley Golf Course in Davis.
The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $35, and we have tee times reserved starting at 1 p.m.
The format for the competition is the same as previous years.
Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least 3 of the 6 qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round.
From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s premiere courses.
B-I-N-G-O
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a BINGO event on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park.
The doors will open at 5 p.m., and games will run from 6 until 8:30 p.m. Concessions, including hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, chips, candy and drinks, will be available at the Conference Center before and during the games.
Come on out for an enjoyable evening of playing the game that young and old alike love to play.
I know you’ll be glad that you did.
Bicycle Fun Ride
Our 8th annual Bicycle Fun Ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 10 a.m. The ride will cover the 10-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road.
We will start and end at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School. Drinks and snacks will be provided for all participants before, during, and after the ride. As he has in the past, Ken Caldwell is doing a lot of the legwork for the ride.
He says that drivers on Cacapon River Road are used to seeing bikers on that road, so traffic shouldn’t be a problem.
We chose a longer but flatter course, which should please some of the less accomplished riders. Ken has even offered to hold a short informational meeting before the ride to cover bike safety and etiquette when riding a public road.
Don’t miss this opportunity to spend some time outdoors riding through some of the most picturesque scenery that you will find anywhere in Hampshire County.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals. Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access and a private conference room.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com. o
