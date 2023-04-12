CAPON BRIDGE – The spirit of Americana was on full display in Capon Bridge on Saturday as the Hampshire County Little League celebrated Opening Day of the 2023 season.
Kids and coaches were dressed in their new brightly colored jerseys as every team from Tee Ball to Majors was recognized.
The ceremony was highlighted by the unveiling of Capon Bridge’s brand new ball field which was nothing more than a farfetched idea two years ago.
The new field in Capon Bridge started with Jacob Orndorff and Brian Slade having a conversation after a game in the spring of 2021.
“We were talking about how nice it would be to have a second field down in Capon Bridge,” said HCLL V.P. Jacob Orndorff.
“From there we started talking with other people to get their thoughts on it and it seemed like something people wanted to see happen. I got permission from the Little League board, the town of Capon Bridge and the blessing of the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, who were more than supportive of building the new field.”
In the fall of 2021, fundraising began and just a few months later in the spring of 2022, dirt was being delivered.
“We began fencework last summer, poured the slabs in September, and did the dugouts in December,” said Orndorff.
“To see this go from just a thought in someone’s head to a reality in just two short years is remarkable.”
The community came together to give donations, whether it was money or materials and many people just donated their time and skills.
“We never would have been able to do it with out the volunteers,” said Orndorrf.
To mark the debut of the new field in Capon Bridge, Jerry Giffin tossed out the first pitch on Todd Giffin Field.
On the adjacent diamond, Blair Spaid had the honors of throwing out the first pitch on Todd Spaid Field. o
I love my country and will respect its laws.
I will play fair and strive to win.
But win or lose I will always do my best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.