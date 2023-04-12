CAPON BRIDGE – The spirit of Americana was on full display in Capon Bridge on Saturday as the Hampshire County Little League celebrated Opening Day of the 2023 season. 

Kids and coaches were dressed in their new brightly colored jerseys as every team from Tee Ball to Majors was recognized.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.