SUNRISE SUMMIT – Clinching a berth into the WVSSAC class AAA playoffs has been the goal of head coach Aaron Rule since he was hired in 2019.
Hampshire’s path to the playoffs takes a trip west this week to Grant County to play against a pesky Petersburg squad. The Trojans are coming off a much needed bye week, giving bumps and bruises a chance to heal.
The Vikings (1-3) were scheduled to play last Friday, but the reoccurring complications from Covid canceled the contest against Philip Barbour.
Historically, the Trojans have a momentous lead in the all-time series 31-10 against the Vikings. However, Petersburg is on a 3-game winning streak, having knocked off Hampshire 35-28 in 2018, 29-14 in 2019 and 39-25 in 2020.
Head coach Donny Evans is in his 2nd year pacing the sidelines at Viking Memorial Stadium, going 5-4 last year with a win over Hampshire at Rannells Field.
Covid certainly was a factor throughout the 2020 season for all teams across the Mountain State. However, the ever-changing guidelines and protocols that vary from county to county perhaps are hindering the Vikings season even more so in 2021.
So far, Petersburg has had 2 games canceled and competed in several games with limited players available.
“It’s definitely been a challenge,” said Coach Donny Evans.
“With our youth it makes it very challenging to get the amount of reps in practice to be consistent and be able to execute at a high level to be successful on Fridays.”
The last time Petersburg had a full week of practice with everyone in attendance was in August, prior to their 1st scrimmage.
With only 2 seniors on the roster, the Vikings are inexperienced and practice reps are essential for team chemistry and growth.
Although the hurdles of a shortened roster have caused headaches and cancellations, Coach Evans looks at this experience with optimism and as a teaching moment.
“Our guys have done a good job of stepping up and taking on these challenges and growing from them,” said Evans.
No matter who is on the field for Petersburg on Friday night, there is 1 thing for sure: the Vikings will be focused on slowing down Hampshire’s Swiss army knife, Ashton Haslacker.
The do-it-all WR/RB leads the Trojans in rushing and receiving yards, and Coach Evans knows the key to stalling Hampshire’s offense is containing Haslacker.
“Haslacker is a talented player. We saw that during the summer in 7-on-7,” said Evans. “We have to account for where he is at all times on the field. We have to be physical and challenge him on plays.”
While the Vikings have their hands full with Haslacker, the Trojans will try to contain the talented junior RB Peyton Day. If Day isn’t toting the rock, look for senior QB Cody Nuzum to chuck the pigskin to WR William “Bumby” VanMeter.
Both teams have an eye on the playoffs, and a win for Petersburg over an AAA school would boost their chances to clinch a berth into the postseason.
Trojan Mid-season Report
Midway through the 2021 campaign, Hampshire (2-3) has shown sporadic signs of brilliance, highlighted by scoring 69-points against Park View and shutting out Preston 21-0. Those 2 wins have put the Trojans in the conversation of making a playoff push, coming in at No. 20 in the most recent SSAC Football Rankings.
Good news
Perhaps 3 of the toughest games on their schedule are behind them (Keyser 3-1, Frankfort 4-2, Spring Mills 2-3). The bye week came at an ideal time for Hampshire allowing players a chance to lick their wounds and heal in the middle of the season. In 2019 and 2020, Coach Rule did not enjoy the comfort of a bye during the regular season as the open week landed in week 11 for the Trojans, and the postseason was already out of reach for the Green and White.
This year, key 2-way players will benefit from the rest while fueling up for the 2nd half of the season.
Speaking of the 2nd half of the season, let’s look at the final 5 games on the schedule. From an overhead view, the combined record of opponents is 12-14, with only 1 team sporting a winning record.
- Petersburg 1-3
- Berkeley Springs 2-4
- Greenbrier East 4-1
- Washington 2-3
- Hedgesville 3-3
Although this schedule no longer features a cupcake, it is feasible for Hampshire to go 3-2, which would give them a 5-5 overall record and a high percentage chance to make the top 16 of class AAA.
Bad news
Hedgesville and Berkeley Springs appear to be much improved.
Heading into the 2021 campaign, Hedgesville was on an 18-game losing streak dating back to November of 2018. Nevertheless, the Golden Eagles have found traction under the guidance of 2nd-year coach Matt Faircloth, knocking off Warren County (Va.) 14-12, East Fairmont 28-0 and Spring Mills last week 20-7.
The only teams to score more than 20 points on the Eagles this year are powerhouse programs Morgantown and Martinsburg. During the 18-game skid, the Golden Eagles allowed on average 50.7 points per game. This year Hedgesville has nearly cut that stat in half, giving up 25.8 points per game, as the Bulldogs scored 54 points and the Mohigans posted 62.
Conversely, Berkeley Springs has improved by focusing on their offensive output. In 2018, the Indians averaged a measly 7.3 points per game. Under 1st year head coach Terry Rea, the Indian attack has been fast and ferocious averaging 34.3 points per game. Don’t let the 2-4 record fool you: the Indians have played stiff competition. Losses against Keyser, Frankfort, Petersburg and Oak Glen are far from embarrassing. In fact, the Indians were narrowly clipped by Petersburg 58-56 in the opening game of the season.
Without a doubt, this Friday is a must-win game for Hampshire (2-3) against rival Petersburg (1-3) if they desire to be playing on the 2nd week of November.
Q&A with Coach Aaron Rule
ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.