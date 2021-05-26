SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan softball team had a busy week on the dusty diamond but unfortunately, they were unable to capture their 1st win of the season. The Trojans played 6 games losing to Keyser 17-1, Bishop Walsh 29-0, East Hardy 16-4, Martinsburg 22-3 and Berkeley Springs twice.
Although the losses are stacking up, coach Kevin Combs understands the tough scene and acknowledges some of the irritations of losing, however, he remains positive about his squad.
“It was frustrating over there last weekend,” said Combs referring to the Ron Mathias in Keyser.
“These kids are desperate for a win, hungry for a win and want to win. I’m just trying to keep the morale up.”
Hampshire dropped to (0-21) on the season, with a few more chances on the schedule to pick up a win.
The Trojans lone win 2 years ago came against Martinsburg, a 4-3 victory at home.
On Thursday, May 27, Hampshire has an opportunity to beat the Bulldogs at home with 1st pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ο
