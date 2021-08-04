Trojans snap the ball on the 2021 campaign
SUNRISE SUMMIT – There were 44 green helmets and white jerseys running around Rannells Field on Monday evening as the dawn of fall sports arrived.
Sweat was dripping off the foreheads as players rotated from drill to drill. Linemen practiced footwork, skill position players worked on route running and everybody did some conditioning.
Coach Aaron Rule is entering his 3rd season at the helm and with a full offseason under his belt, which included a workout plan in the weight room, he believes the Trojans are poised for a breakout season.
“The kids know the expectations,” said Coach Rule.
“They know what I expect from them.”
Familiarity is one of the strengths entering 2021 for Hampshire as Rule has become acquainted with the feeder programs to the high school.
“I was able to go to watch the middle school teams play and how we could develop them, so it’s easier for me to find my way around the schools and programs.”
Another area that will be familiar with Coach Rule is the shot caller in the backfield, senior quarterback Alex Hott.
“He has 2 years under his belt coming in to this season,” Rule said.
“He has an idea what we are trying to accomplish offensively. His experience back there will definitely help.”
Rule also praised the 3-sport standout for being the type of kid willing to help develop younger players and teach them details about the system.
While the position of quarterback might be solidified, there are some challenges facing the young Trojans.
One of the biggest challenges according to Rule is the ongoing cloud of Covid that hangs overhead.
“I think there are still people out there worried with Covid, and there are student-athletes worried about coming out (to practice) and taking it back home,” Rule explained.
Coach Rule also pointed out that the dynamics of playing football in the Covid era created challenges that were previously unforeseen:
“With Covid, kids had jobs and were able to take virtual learning while making a paycheck.”
Rule said the shine of bringing home a paycheck has outweighed coming back to football for some students.
Nevertheless, Rule still has 44 kids ready to lace up their cleats and play for the Trojans this fall.
While the quantity of kids on the field is acceptable, the current coaching staff is undermanned.
Currently, 3 assistant coaching positions are up for grabs at the high school.
Although there is a coaching shortage, Rule is confident the situation will be rectified in no time.
“We have a wide range of guys with a lot of experience, but their schedules and availability are trying to accommodate with our schedules,” said Rule.
The head ball coach also believes that former staff members will be back on the gridiron with a whistle in hand.
“I’m reaching out to coaches that have coached before and young guys that have been part of the program. Guys that have been on our staff are going to come back.”
There is a new assistant on staff with some football experience within the Mountain State, Coach Drew Taylor.
The former Glenville State player and student assistant coach has spent time working with the offensive line under Hall-of-Fame coach Rick Trickett. Coach Rule likes what he sees from his young assistant pointing out several strengths including his commitment to Trojan football.
“Loyalty, from day 1 from when we spoke about the position, he jumped in head 1st,” praised Rule.
“He has good rapport with the kids, especially with his time in the weight room with them this summer.”
Coach Taylor is ready to take the role of offensive line coach, linebacker coach and offensive coordinator.
The Braxton County native has moved his family to Hampshire County and is excited to help build the Trojan program.
“I’m trying to help establish the culture,” said coach Taylor.
“I want to establish a winning mindset and get that going throughout the county.”
The 1st-year assistant brings high energy and positivity to a program moving in the right direction.
The Trojans are just over 1 week away from their 1st scrimmage of the season, a road exhibition at James Wood High School on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.