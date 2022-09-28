According to the dictionary a secret is something that is kept or meant to be kept unknown or unseen by others.
According to the dictionary a secret is something that is kept or meant to be kept unknown or unseen by others.
For journalists, secrets are a part of life. Some of my best conversations have happened “off the record.”
Sometimes it’s tough to keep a secret, especially when you know the real side of the story.
However this week, I would like to share a few secrets with you.
Secret Soccer
A man working next to my office flagged me down in the parking lot.
“Hey Nick, I want to catch a Hampshire game, which one do you think I should go to?”
I noticed he didn’t mention a sport, so I replied.
“Soccer. Both girls and boys. Pick an evening when they play back-to-back.”
It caught him by surprise.
“Soccer, really?”
“Do you want to catch a piece of history? Right now, the Trojan soccer squads are on pace to be the 2 best teams in Hampshire history.”
I know he was anticipating a response that involved football playing on a Friday night, but the secret sport that has been dominating on Sunrise Summit is soccer.
I’ve been tossing around the comment that Hampshire is a “soccer school.”
And this year, it is. 25 games have been played between the 2 teams with a combined record of 16-2-7.
The girls’ team remains undefeated after 13 games and the boys’ team is in prime position to host the sectional championship.
The secret is out: soccer is the show.
Secret weapons
I think I have fooled folks on Facebook. Over 2,100 of my “friends” are privy to score updates from Romney, Capon Bridge and Sunrise Summit on a nightly basis. Some evenings, I drop 5 or more scores on the timeline.
Oftentimes folks tell me, “Nick, you’re everywhere!”
I chuckle and say, “Yep, that’s why I have a clone.”
Truthfully, I’m still cloneless (shocking, I know). My Civic eats a ton of pavement going from game to game.
But honestly, I have many secret weapons.
Those of you that send me scores so the community can be informed, thank you. You’re the key for me being “everywhere.”
In fact, you are my secret weapons who make the sports community better-informed. o
