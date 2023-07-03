Hampshire places third in 2nd annual 7-on-7 tournament

SUNRISE SUMMIT – As the calendar flips from June to July, the Trojan passing game looks polished.

Brennen Brinker

Senior Brennen Brinker hauls in a touchdown pass.
Jenson Fields

Wideout Jenson Fields uses his elite leaping ability to come down with the football. 
Big Man Competition

Hampshire linemen compete in the tug-of-war contest. 
Bobby Spring

Linebacker Bobby Spring picks off a Petersburg pass.
Landon Eversole

Sophomore Landon Eversole chucks a bomb to an open wide receiver.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.