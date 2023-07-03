Hampshire places third in 2nd annual 7-on-7 tournament
SUNRISE SUMMIT – As the calendar flips from June to July, the Trojan passing game looks polished.
The HHS gridders have been busy the past few weeks competing in several 7-on-7 tournaments including competitions at WVU, Keyser and Hampshire High.
At the Keyser 7-on-7 tournament, Hampshire took home first place. A few days later on Sunrise Summit, the Trojans once again put together an impressive performance.
Hampshire picked up wins against Petersburg 18-9, James Wood 30-19, and Mountain Ridge 25-18 in the round robin competition. Frankfort was the lone team to beat HHS 17-15, in pool play.
With a 3-1 record, Hampshire advanced to the final four knockout round.
In the semifinals, Hampshire lost to Keyser 26-16, sending them to the consolation game.
The Trojans captured bronze after beating Berkeley Springs 34-15 with an impressive offensive outburst.
“Most of our success has come from game experience,” said head coach Aaron Rule.
“These guys have grown up in this program and know what is expected of them.”
Perhaps the experience facing top competition in Morgantown helped set the tone for what is the standard for the season.
“They really had an eye opener when we went up to WVU’s 7-on-7 with the physical play,” Rule explained.
“We competed against the top team in the WPIAL as well as four perennial powerhouses in the state of W.Va. They learned a few things in those games and realized what it takes to compete with teams of that nature. When we went to Keyser and here at our 7-on-7 we challenged our corners to be more aggressive by playing press man the entire time and we challenged our ILBs to get more aggressive with WRs who were trying to run anything inside. These guys stepped up to the challenge. We have a lot more to work on, but right now we are going to celebrate our strides and get back to work July 10th.”
With returners at QB, WR and RB the chemistry between them has been top notch.
“They challenge each other in the weight room and on the field,” said Rule.
“What we really have to get from these guys now is more leadership vocally in order to get the incoming freshman and sophomores to the point where we don’t miss a beat no matter who is on the field. Our offense, even with a new Offensive Coordinator (Phil Collett), is still predicated on the same basic principles and fundamentals, so that will help with the older guys having the chemistry they have with each other and knowing where each other will be and they will have to gel as far as understanding the play calling and what we are trying to accomplish in different situations.”
In addition to the 7-on-7 tournament, the Trojan linemen competed in the Big Man Competition.
Washington took top honors with first place while Spring Mills wound up in second.
“These guys battled and that’s all I expected of them,” said Rule.
“Not only are they young, but they are inexperienced when it comes to these types of events. These are not events we train for, but we hope they are working hard in the weight room and at practice and they are prepared enough to battle, compete, and just give everything they can in order to win every rep.”
Although the inexperienced line has some work to do before the season arrives, as a team, overall the accomplishments this summer have been rewarding.
“Success at these events definitely helps build some steam and momentum leading into the season,” said Rule.
“What can’t happen though is we take a step back and guys ghost the team, coaches, and their school by not attending our July workout sessions. This is a very important time for them to develop even more mentally and physically.”
Defensively, coach Rule acknowledged the vast amount of talent, but they still have some work to do when it comes to coverage.
“We have younger guys playing in positions that technique is a must in order to put themselves in better positions,” said Rule.
“We talked over and over about how happy I was with where they were, but the better technique we have, the better our playmaking abilities will be and instead of it being a catch in front of us, it will be a PBU (pass break up) or an interception come Fall. When push came to shove though, guys were getting after it and giving it their all and that is what is expected in this program and moving forward we will work those techniques and their effort will contribute to some very positive plays for the D.”
Even with work left to do before the season arrives, Rule was in good spirits about his squad.
“I’m very happy about this group,” said Rule.
“They could have stayed in bed every morning, but with everything that was going on this summer between 4-H camp, vacations, basketball, you name it, we consistently had 40 or more guys at every practice. I couldn’t be more proud of those who were there day in and day out just trying to get better and make this program better.”
