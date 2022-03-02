SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire (12-9) earned the No. 2 seed in sectional play and over the past week, coach Danny Alkire has prepared his team to defend their sectional crown.
Hampshire has hopes of making a return trip to Charleston in 2022, but before the Green and White strap up their sneakers in the Civic Center, the Trojans have to take care of business in sectionals, starting tonight against No. 3 Keyser (6-16).
No. 2 Hampshire vs. No. 3 Keyser
This sectional semifinal will take place on Sunrise Summit at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, March 2. The 2 teams split the season series, as Keyser won on their home court 42-38 in the 1st game of the season and Hampshire won by the same score on Sunrise Summit, 42-38. The Golden Tornado enter the postseason on an 8-game losing streak.
Coach Alkire’s key to beating Keyser:
“I think we need to establish the ball in the paint and get it in down low. They are going to come out in 1-3-1, so really it’s just protecting the ball and setting up the half-court offense. Historically, the 1-3-1 has caused us problems.
It’s something you don’t see much, so it throws you for a loop. We must get the ball down low and then get the ball out to the perimeter when they collapse. Overall, I think this will be a fun game and it will come down to the final 2 minutes.”
Players to watch: Noah Broadwater and Hunter VanPelt.
“They have many good players, but Broadwater is the man. He is quick, elusive and he will go right at you. Controlling him will be the big part of the game. Hunter VanPelt is a good player as well. He had a great game against us in the opening game of the season.”
No. 2 Hampshire vs. No. 1 Berkeley Springs (16-5)
If Hampshire beats Keyser and No. 1 Berkeley Springs defeats No. 4 Trinity, the Trojans will travel to BSHS on Friday night with tipoff at 7 p.m.
The Trojans knocked off the Indians in early January on their home court 49-45. HHS might have been the No. 1 seed, but Berkeley Springs beat Hampshire 55-51 in mid-February to split the season series. The Indians have won 7 of their last 8 games entering postseason play.
Coach Alkire’s key to beating Berkeley Springs:
“We need to protect the perimeter. We need to make them drive and go to the basket. They have a veteran team and they shoot the ball well, and they are coached well and know what to do. They are going to look to double the post, so we need to find spots and kick the ball out. I don’t think there has to be any motivation from me, I think we need to go down there and show them. We don’t need bulletin board material to be ready for this game.”
Players to watch: Tymir Ross and Gavin Barkley.
“We have to slow down Tymir Ross. Barkley is going to get his regardless, but we need to limit the threat to 1 player instead of 2. They are both great players. If they are both on it will be a tough night for us.”
Stay tuned to the Hampshire Review Facebook page for score updates throughout the postseason.
Region 1 seeds
1. Wheeling Central Catholic
2. North Marion
3. Berkeley Springs
4. Hampshire
5. Weirton
6. Keyser
7. Trinity Christian
8. Oak Glen
Section 1
1. Wheeling Central Catholic
2. North Marion
3. Weirton
4. Oak Glen
Section 2
1. Berkeley Springs
2. Hampshire
3. Keyser
4. Trinity Christian
Wednesday, March 2nd:
#4 Oak Glen at #1 Wheeling Central Catholic
#3 Weirton at #2 North Marion
#4 Trinity Christian at #1 Berkeley Springs
#3 Keyser at #2 Hampshire
Friday, March 4: Section 1
Oak Glen/Wheeling Central Catholic winner vs. Weirton/North Marion winner. Game will be played at 7 p.m. at the higher seeded team’s facility.
Friday, March 4: Section 2
Trinity Christian/Berkeley Springs winner vs. Keyser/Hampshire winner. Game will be played at 7 p.m. at the higher seeded team’s facility.
Tuesday, March 8: Regionals
-The winner of the Section 1 Championship will host the Section 2 Runner-up on Tuesday, March 8, at 7pm
-The winner of the Section 2 Championship will host the Section 1 Runner-up on Tuesday, March 8, at 7pm
All games will tip-off at 7 p.m. with tickets costing $6 each. o
