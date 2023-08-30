The sixth qualifier for the 2023 Gary Crane Cup will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Canaan Valley Golf Course in Davis.
The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $35, and we have tee times reserved starting at 1 p.m.
The format for the competition is the same as previous years.
Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least three of the six qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round.
From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October.
Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s premiere courses.
Bicycle fun ride
Our ninth annual Bicycle Fun Ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 10 a.m. The ride will cover the 10-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road.
We will start and end at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School.
Drinks and snacks will be provided for all participants before, during, and after the ride.
As he has in the past, Ken Caldwell is doing a lot of the legwork for the ride.
He says that drivers on Cacapon River Road are used to seeing bikers on that road, so traffic shouldn’t be a problem.
We chose a longer but flatter course, which should please some of the less accomplished riders.
Ken has even offered to hold a short informational meeting before the ride to cover bike safety and etiquette when riding a public road.
Don’t miss this opportunity to spend some time outdoors riding through some of the most picturesque scenery that you will find anywhere in Hampshire County.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is available for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• BINGO!
• 4-H Camp
• Weddings
• Wedding Receptions
• Baby Showers
• Business Meetings
• Business Conferences
• Family Reunions
• Birthday Parties
• Retreats
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
• Craft Shows
• Class Reunions
• Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, a private conference room, and a state-of-the-art sound system.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria, and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
Two-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. – noon; 1-5 p.m.; 6-10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
