MOOREFIELD – Last Friday, the Hampshire Little League All-Stars won an epic back-and-forth battle in the opening game of the tournament knocking off Pendleton County 8-6.
Hampshire returned to the field on Saturday and came up short against Moorefield 13-7.
Rain delayed the tournament on Sunday, which pushed back games throughout the week.
Hampshire can still make the district tournament, however, they need to beat Grant County and Moorefield in order to continue play.
Game results will be posted on Facebook as they happen. o
