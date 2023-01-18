Shanholtz, Fields and Gray overpower Keyser 56-43

KEYSER – The trajectory of the season changed last week as the Trojans won their biggest game of the season in decisive fashion in Tornado Alley.

Easton Shanholtz

Easton Shanholtz puts up a shot over Drew Matlick in the second half.         
Jenson Fields

Jenson Fields pulls down a defensive rebound and protects the ball from a Golden Tornado defender.
Jordan Gray

Jordan Gray backs down a Keyser defender on his way to the basket. 
Mason Hott and Canyon Nichols

Mason Hott (right) and Canyon Nichols (back) play intense defense on Donovan Washington of Keyser.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.