50 years ago
When your hot, your hot. And Red Nininger, of Jefferson, Md., is hot. The flying redhead won his 6th feature race of the season on Saturday night at Winchester Speedway. Nininger led all 75 laps of the firecracker 75. He was challenged early in the race by Buddy Armel who was forced out of the race with mechanical issues, and later by Dick Warrenfeltz who finished second challenged him early. With caution laps counting, the yellow flag waved for a total of 17 laps.
40 years ago
The Junior tennis teams have elected their All-Stars. The tennis All-Star match will be held later in July on Sunday the 26th. The boys and girls team will play Cumberland. The Girls team consists of Adanna Staley, Farisa Surrattanont, Syri Larson, Debbie Cooper, Tammy Spring, Shelley Wagoner and alternate Betsy Sirbaugh. The boys nominated were Doug Reece, Scott Staley, Barry Crane, Matt Sirbaugh, Jeff Richman and Alternate Steve Swisher.
30 years ago
The Cardinals a 5 run final inning to gain a 9-3 victory over the Cubs and capture the major league division championship in the Hampshire County Little League last week. The Cubs early 2-1 lead held up until the third inning when Bart Stewart and Josh Timbrook both plated runs. The Cards added an insurance run in the 4th inning before their 5 run 6th inning.
20 years ago
Former Hampshire point guard Lindsay Stewart recently signed with Shepherd College to continue her education and basketball career.
Stewart accepted a scholarship to play for Betsy Blose’s Lady Rams next season. Stewart will join former Allegany High School standout Cassie Murray on the Rams’ roster. Blose noted Stewart’s excellent passing skills and defense in her recruitment as some of her best qualities on the court.
10 years ago
Three Hampshire High baseball players have been named to the all-AMAC first team, and one was added on the second team.
Matt Maiers, a sophomore, was named as a pitcher to the first team. Maiers led Hampshire in pitching with a 2.18 ERA. He also pitched four complete games and walked only 10 while fanning 23 in 41 2/3 innings.
Senior Jalen Newcome was also named. Newcome had a strong year at the plate, batting a .364 average and putting up 16 RBIs. Jalen also scored 22 runs and blasted six doubles.
Senior Josh Moreland was selected as a designated hitter. Josh posted a .316 batting average this year and pelted two doubles, one triple and two home-runs and 13 RBI. ο
