I scribed a column called, “I love/hate technology” On Feb. 19, 2020, referring to my recent purchase of a charcoal gray Fitbit. The inspiration to purchase the Fitbit was to help improve my daily workout regimen.
I groused about technology telling me what to do, stating, “I’m not about to let some brainless piece of metal with a plastic strap tell me what to do and what’s good for me.”
Well, that mindset quickly changed not long after writing the column.
On Friday, March 13, 2020, Gov. Jim Justice officially shut down sports and my daily commitment to watching sports became null and void.
With the massive openings in my calendar I pondered about what to do to fill my time.
In some crazy notion I believed I could out-walk the pandemic by taking 10,000+ steps every single day until Covid disappeared.
At the time I made the bet, I thought Covid would only last until Easter, maybe Memorial Day, but certainly it would be extinguished by Independence Day. Stupid me.
Little did I know that Covid would last forever. Well, I promised myself that I would do 10k a day, and that’s exactly what I did. I went 365 days straight nailing 10k.
It wasn’t easy. There were days it rained buckets and I walked around the track at Hampshire High soaked from head to toe.
There were times just before midnight inside my house; I paced back and forth like a caged lion in a run down zoo to make sure I hit 10k (It takes 25 steps to make it from one side of my house to the other).
On days I was snowed in, I shoveled the driveway and shuffled my feet up and down the narrow slick path to hit my mark.
My walking adventures have taken me to some beautiful places like Cacapon State Park, Lost River, Youghiogheny River Lake, Green Bank Observatory, Brighton Park, Shenandoah State Park, Blackwater Falls, Antietam, Knobley Tunnel, Rocky Gap State Park, C&O Canal and Cass Scenic Railroad.
Sometimes my adventures landed me in odd locations like the lost town of Warnick, an abandoned factory in Carpendale or a swimming hole with a rainbow trout in Rio.
In hindsight, my skepticism of wearable technology seems unfounded, as my Fitbit was a major factor in me setting a goal and accomplishing it.
Although people have asked me about the physical benefits of walking each day, I believe the mental benefits have been just as advantageous.
How much weight have I lost? Honestly, I don’t know because I don’t care.
Losing weight wasn’t the point of my daily activity. Living a better lifestyle was.
As we start the 2nd year of the pandemic, I have shifted my goal slightly. This year my goal is to average 77,000 steps each week.
Also I have officially signed up for the Parks & Rec Walk to be Fit program.
The Walk to be Fit program kicked off on April 1st and I have tallied 78,113 steps in 6 days, which calculates to just over 39 miles.
If I’m going to be pounding the pavement in 2021, I might as well get a free t-shirt out of it (and some health benefits too). ο
