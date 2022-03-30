This Saturday, April 2, I will finally be donning my Mossy Oak Bottomland and toting my shotgun afield. Tennessee’s turkey season opens this weekend, and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.
I think about turkeys pretty much every day of the year, and the months of April and May are truly when I feel most alive.
I simply cannot express how much I love chasing gobblers, and I try to spend as much time as possible doing it each spring. Over the next 2 months, I intend to hunt a variety of states along the east coast.
From the southern hills of Tennessee to the hardwoods of Vermont, I have full intentions of squeezing every bit of juice out of the 2022 spring gobbler season.
Tennessee
For the past few years, Brandon Martin and I have battled weather and hunting pressure in one of the most iconic turkey hunting states in the country.
I will be making the trip once again this season, but an opportunity came up from Brandon to make a trip to Texas to chase the Rio Grande variety of turkeys, so he could not pass that up. I can’t blame him.
Alone, I intend to pursue gobblers in my natural run-and-gun fashion, covering as much ground as I possibly can.
Some of the public land parcels I plan to hunt will be ones I have hunted before, while others will be completely new to me.
I’m simply going to go with the flow, and not get locked down to any particular piece of ground.
Since I will be camping in my truck, it will be easy to bounce around the state until I find turkeys.
Kentucky
The bluegrass state is one that is completely new to me, and I am extremely excited to hunt it. Brandon and I will make the pilgrimage down there in the middle of the month, as their season coincides with my spring break.
There is ample public land and plenty of gobblers to go around, so I have been looking forward to this trip since we decided to add it to the docket.
The plan is to spend a few days hunting in multiple parts of the state and focus on areas where we find a lot of turkeys, and little hunting pressure (this sounds obvious, but it can be difficult).
West Virginia
As the spring rolls on, we will start to migrate north as the seasons open. I love hunting my home state every year, but am not going to be able to spend as much time here as I would like to.
Between traveling to other states and other commitments, I will only be afforded half a dozen days or so. With that being said, I fully intend to get after them as hard as I can, and hope to be able to fill a tag or 2 here.
It is going to be difficult, but I have a few places in mind where I should be able to get on a turkey or 2. If need be, I will hunt the fly down every morning before school once the sun starts coming up earlier.
Pennsylvania
This is my absolute favorite state to hunt, not only because of its thriving turkey population but also because it is where I cut my teeth hunting turkeys.
I started hunting gobblers on my aunt’s farm in southern Pa. when I was 12 years old and took many a butt whippin’, which taught me how to become an effective turkey hunter.
I look back at the many memories that the farm has produced over the years, and I simply cannot wait to make more of them. There has been a phenomenal hatch the past few years, so this spring is setting up to be fun.
Maryland
I have a love/hate relationship with Maryland. It is a convenient place to buy a tag if I am lucky enough to fill my Pennsylvania and West Virginia tags, but the hunting pressure around here is pretty tough.
I have run into more people on public land in Maryland than pretty much any place I have hunted, and it seems to make the turkeys tough. I’m not 100% certain that I’ll end up there this spring, but I definitely will if I can fill my other tags.
Vermont
This is a brand new state to me, and one that I am looking forward to.
I have heard extremely good things about the northeast regarding turkey hunting, and am looking forward to heading there at the end of May.
I plan to make the trip north over Memorial Day weekend, giving me a few extra days of hunting at the end of the season.
The intriguing part about Vermont is that private land is accessible to hunt as long as it is not posted.
From what I have heard there seems to be quite a bit of ground that is accessible throughout the state, which is certainly a good thing.The wait is almost over, and I am bursting at the seams. I have literally been losing sleep thinking about chasing gobblers this spring.
It will become a grind, but one that I love. Being a traveling turkey hunter is something I take pride in, as it puts my boots in a lot of places where they wouldn’t be without the wild turkey.
I am simply just trying to see the country with a shotgun on my shoulder and a yelper in my mouth. o
