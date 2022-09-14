SUNRISE SUMMIT – As the season progresses, the chemistry of the young Trojans (3-2) continues to get better and better. A perfect example of their growth was shown in Keyser last week as the Trojans out-dueled the Golden Tornado 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16).
“I’m always pleased to come away with a victory,” said coach Megan Fuller. “I cannot remember the last time we played a good consistent game at Keyser.”
Maybe the new renovations to the gym floor have erased some of the demons of the past as HHS looked sharp, especially in the final 2 games of the match where they won 25-13 and 25-16.
“First couple of games I think we were trying to be perfect,” said Fuller.
“About halfway through, we started to get some variety on the ball and doing some things that maybe aren’t flashy but it’s going to make the other team work.”
One of the standout players was Olivia Baxter who had a team-high 10 service points with 2 aces and 3 kills against the Golden Tornado. Adjusting to the faster pace of the varsity game has been paramount for Baxter’s growth as she becomes more comfortable with her teammates.
“I’ve gotten my timing down with my hits and I’ve gotten more strategic with the ball,” explained Baxter on why she has had so much success as of late.
“I think the chemistry with our setter is very good, but we do need to talk more as a team.”
The Trojans are back in action tonight against sectional rival Washington at 7:30 p.m. on Sunrise Summit.
Peyton Duncan – 10 pts, 2 aces, 1 kill 3 digs
Hanna Lee – 7 pts, 3 aces, 1 assist, 8 digs
Carlina Sardo – 4 pts, 2 aces, 1 kill, 24 assists
Jocelyn Hartman – 10 pts, 3 aces, 4 digs
Olivia Baxter – 10 pts, 2 aces, 3 kills
Addyson Brill – 7 pts, 3 digs
Sarah Pownell – 4 kills, 1 assist
Dakota Strawderman – 4 kills
