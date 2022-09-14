Carlina Sardo

Carlina Sardo sets up her teammate.

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – As the season progresses, the chemistry of the young Trojans (3-2) continues to get better and better. A perfect example of their growth was shown in Keyser last week as the Trojans out-dueled the Golden Tornado 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16).

“I’m always pleased to come away with a victory,” said coach Megan Fuller. “I cannot remember the last time we played a good consistent game at Keyser.”

