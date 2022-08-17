Hampshire golf continues to improve
MOOREFIELD – The Trojans teed off for the 2nd time this season at Valley View Golf Course last week and all 5 Hampshire golfers finished in the mid-50’s. As a team Hampshire totaled 221 strokes, to finish 4th out of 4 teams.
Petersburg won the match with 173, Moorefield took 2nd with 180 and East Hardy grabbed bronze with 182 strokes.
“It’s not about where they finish, it’s about improvement,” said golf coach Jarrett Hott.
“I saw a lot of positive attitudes I really liked. I saw a lot of willingness to ask questions. I saw a lot of engagement from the kids which is what I am really happy about.”
Noah Lipps was the best Trojan on the course shooting a 54.
“I hit 1 bad shot and then my mental game just went downhill,” admitted Lipps.
“I had a good drive at the beginning and a couple of good chips, but putting is where I need to focus on to improve.”
Trenton Timbrook finished the round with a 55, while Cyrus Chaney, J.J. Charlton and Dylan Streisel all finished with a score of 56.
“For the 2nd match of the year, I was pretty comfortable,” said J.J. Charlton.
“My driving and irons improved today and finally I got hot towards the end. My short game was a little rough but I was able to get my long range to help me out a little bit.”
Cyrus Chaney was a little bit fatigued on the course, but that didn’t hamper his ability to sink a 20-foot downhill putt on the final green to end the day with a 56.
“I was probably 3 or 4 holes in and I was tired and a little out of breath and I think that played into today,” said Chaney.
Chaney did point out that he felt much better from the tee box, especially when swinging the woods.
“I couldn’t touch my driver the 1st time out, and the short game felt twice as good,” said Chaney.
It didn’t matter whether this group of guys finished in 1st or 4th, they were just happy to be out on the course and playing some golf.
“Moving forward with this tightknit group, if they have this family culture and you see them having a good time, that goes well for the future because you see morale is increased and they are spreading that amongst the school which will have other kids want to come out and join the program,” said coach Hott.
Hott believes with the right attitudes mixed in with the right amount of fun, it is the formula for success to build and sustain a long lasting golf program.
“I think it’s 100-percent a huge part of a foundation, that they are having fun and enjoying what they do” said Hott. o
