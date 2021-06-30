SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans entered Saturday as the defending champs of the Coldwell Banker Classic, winning the tournament in 2019, however, Hampshire was unable to repeat the feat going 1-1-2 on the day as Cavalry Christian took home the championship. The 3rd Coldwell Banker Classic was hosted for the 1st time on Sunrise Summit as Hampshire welcomed familiar foes including Frankfort, Keyser, Southern and Cavalry.
The Trojans in 2021 will have a new look as 8 seniors graduated from last years team including, Derrick Hyson, Ethan Thorne, Andrew Strawn, Anthony Voit, Austin Voit, Corbin McAllister, Nathan McDuffie and Burt Gayleard.
With the mass exodus of talent, plenty of opportunities have surfaced for up-and-coming stars including Colin Hott and Dom Strawn, who were both named to the All-tournament team.
In the 1st game of the day, the Trojans took down Keyser by a score of 1-0, helped by a strong showing from the Trojan defense. Colin Hott scored the lone goal of the game, and it proved to be enough to secure the win for the Trojans.
In 2020, the Trojans were loaded with experience up front, but the narrative in 2021 will be different as Hampshire shifts focus to building attacks from the back. Coach Robby Hott has adjusted formations to account for the change in personnel.
“With the kids we have this year we couldn’t use the same formation, so I had to go back to a different formation just for that very purpose because we’ve got a lot of youth in this group,” said Hott. “With only having 3 seniors on the field and they’re spread out sporadically with one on the attack, one holding and one in the defensive, so it’s a little more difficult when your senior talent is spread out that far.”
As temperatures increased, so did the scoring ability of Colin Hott who notched 2 goals in a 2-2 tie against Southern. The Rams jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead, but the team in green responded with back-to-back goals to grab a narrow lead. The Trojans nearly won their 2nd match of the day, but Southern managed to score with less than a minute left to knot the game at 2.
The Frankfort Falcons drew even with Hampshire as the game ended in a 1-1 tie. Freshman Carson Adams scored for Frankfort while Colin Hott found the back of the net for Hampshire. After losing 8 seniors from last years squad, coach Hott has been searching for players to step up and fill some of those holes..
“From what I have seen today, it looked like Colin is going to be on a strong attack for this season. I honestly wasn’t expecting that, I was expecting more from our mid and our 10 spot to be in there and then our wingbacks coming up and just putting the ball into the goal a lot more,” admitted Hott.
“But I think Colin’s going to really help us up top where we’ve got good communication with our younger guys that are filling in at the holding mids and attacking mid positions. They communicate well so I think we’ll get a good alternative there.”
In the final game of the day, the Calvary attack torched the Trojan defense netting 5 goals en route to a shutout victory.
The tournament provided some quality experience for many underclassmen and several Trojans stepped up and looked ready to play at the varsity level.
One young player in particular stood out to coach Hott.
“I hate to say someone performed better than I thought because I expect them all to be at a high caliber that’s for sure but, one that definitely stood out to me was definitely Wade Shreve, when he steps in as a holding mid, but more on the attacking front, and he stepped in there and played well,” said Hott.
“He is definitely undersized compared to about everybody we play, but he didn’t play like that he was very strong today, so I was very impressed with what he brought to the table today.”
Led by their excellent offense, Calvary won the 3rd annual Coldwell Banker Classic, while 2 Trojans were named to the All-tournament team – Dom Strawn and Colin Hott. ο
