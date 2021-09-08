A message from HCLL president Robby Hott
"It is that time of year again when our Hampshire County Little League program is required to have its general membership meeting.
This is the official notice to all “Regular Members” of the Hampshire County Little League concerning the upcoming General Membership Meeting. The meeting will be held on September 12, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the big pavilion in Central Hampshire Park in Augusta, West Virginia. All regular members in good standing are eligible to make motions and vote during this meeting. Regular members, as defined by our constitution, are all current Managers, Coaches, Volunteer Umpires, Board Members, and Officers of the Board. This meeting will consist of electing new Members, electing the Board of Directors, receiving year-end reports, reviewing the Constitution, appointing committees, and for the transaction of such business as may properly come before the meeting."
