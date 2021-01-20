A week before Christmas, Governor Jim Justice announced the creation of the Extracurricular Equity Fund (ECEF) that will provide high school athletic programs and other school activities throughout West Virginia with $4 million dollars to replace losses and fill budget gaps created by the Covid pandemic.
The ECEF allotment is based on student enrollment and dedicates $50 per student to each of the schools.
Hampshire High is slotted to receive $44,700 while nearby schools Keyser and Frankfort are expected to receive $33,600 and $24,900 respectively.
These funds are supposed to help stabilize programs with significant financial losses from major sources including high school football games, the primary source of revenue for multiple athletic programs.
Only 11 of 113 football teams across the Mountain State played a complete 10-game regular season schedule in 2020, and thanks to the efforts of athletic director Trey Stewart and the fortunes of the color map, Hampshire was 1 of the 11.
Although the Trojans were able to play 10 games in 2020, attendance was minimal due to Covid restrictions while costs increased with the additional need of cleaning supplies and safety equipment.
Governor Jim Justice made the announcement over 1 month ago and stated funds will be made available to all school extracurricular activities, not just athletics.
So how will the funds be distributed at Hampshire High?
“I am waiting to hear more on this myself and get clarity as well before we are able to move forward with these funds,” said Principal Mike Dufrene.
The funds have not yet been distributed, but there is one area of clarity according to athletic director Trey Stewart, the funds are for the high school only, not middle schools.
As to when will the funds be distributed?
“I have no updates and no idea when we are supposed to get the money,” said Stewart. ο
