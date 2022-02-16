I grew up squirrel hunting on my grandparent’s property in southern Pennsylvania. The lessons that small game hunting taught me during my younger years have proved invaluable throughout my time as a whitetail and turkey hunter over the past 10-15 years. I oftentimes think back to the hours spent toting a .22 and chasing bushy tails, but have neglected to get back to my roots and do the very thing that got me into this outdoor lifestyle.
This past weekend, I decided to get out and enjoy the nice weather by chasing squirrels with my old .22. I was up well before daylight and headed to a piece of ground I deer hunt quite a bit, and seems to be loaded with them. After ascending a large ridge in the dark, I settled in with a thermos of coffee and waited for daylight to break. As the sun came up, the wind picked up forcing me to slip onto the offside of the ridge to get out of the breeze, mainly because squirrels don’t particularly like windy weather.
It wasn’t long after daylight when a squirrel popped out onto a large oak limb, and I quickly drew a bead on it. As I squeezed the trigger on my old Remington .22, the gun simply would not go off. Frustrated, I jacked another shell into the chamber and tried again, but to no avail.
I headed back to my truck irritated with the shape of my equipment and decided to go home, grab my old shotgun, and head to my grandparent’s place to try my luck at chasing small game where I spent so much time doing so in my younger years.
Upon arrival, I headed into the timber, with plans of working the perimeter of the 70-acre parcel. It wasn’t long before I caught glimpses of multiple squirrels bouncing around looking for something to eat. I crept closer to get within shotgun range, and I did so miraculously without being seen. Finally, I settled the bead on the head of one of the bushy-tailed creatures as it sat on a limb and pulled the trigger. It fell instantly, and I racked the gun and took aim at another one as it bounced off, killing it too. I had been hunting for 5 minutes and was already a 3rd of the way to my limit.
As the day progressed, I crept my way around the property, killing a few more squirrels, as well as a rabbit that I surprisingly kicked out of a brush pile.
Skinning the animals as soon as I shot them, made the hunting easy, as I did not dread going back to the house and having to clean a bunch of small game at the end. Just before dark, I touched the trigger on the 6th squirrel of the day, meaning that I had limited out. It was a good day of small game hunting and proved that I need to continue to get out more and more.
Since I haven’t hunted squirrels and rabbits for a while, I was unsure how I was going to prepare the meat, so I settled on quartering the animals, then putting them in my instant-pot on pressure cook mode for a little over an hour. After the cooking part was done, I removed the contents from the pot, then picked the bones clean resulting in a pile of pulled meat. Adding some barbeque sauce to it, I ate the meat just like one would eat pulled pork. It was fantastic. It was so good, that I will certainly be getting out there a few more times before the season ends, as I am beginning to run low on deer meat, and would like to kill as many squirrels and rabbits as possible to hopefully get my wild game menu through turkey season. Getting back to my small game roots was certainly enjoyable, and proved to me that it can be near as fun as pursuing larger animals. o
