We had 20 golfers for our first qualifier for the 2020 Gary Crane Cup last week at Highlands Golf in Franklin.
Our second qualifier will be held on Thursday, July 9, at The Pines Course in Morgantown. Note that this outing is on Thursday, not Tuesday as they are normally held, because Thursday was the day the course had enough room to accommodate our outing. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be $45, and we have tee times reserved starting at 1:00 pm.
We shortened the program to four qualifiers this year. If you’re interested in joining the group, the format for the competition will be the same as previous years.
Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least two of the four qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round. From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
The remaining schedule for our qualifiers will be as follows: August 4 — Locust Hill in Charles Town; September 1 —Canaan. Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the state’s best golf courses.
Hampshire County Parks Opening
At the June monthly meeting, the HCP&R Board presented guidelines for opening the parks in Hampshire County. The guidelines are as follows:
The parks will open for public use starting on Wednesday, July 1.
If you don’t feel well or are showing symptoms of the virus, stay home.
Use social distancing, maintaining a distance of six feet from others while at the park.
Wash your hands often, using soap and water. If soap is not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Use cloth face coverings as feasible.
Wipe down areas used with cleaning wipes on a regular basis.
There will be different stipulations for each of our six parks. These guidelines are as follows:
Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park — Reservations will be available beginning July 1, but there will be some modifications to the procedure. Pavilion E, which is the biggest pavilion, can be rented as normal with a limit of 100 persons in the group.
We will combine pavilions A and B into one rental, with gatherings not to exceed 100 people. We will also combine pavilions C and D into one rental, with occupants not to exceed 100 people. If you have questions about new or existing rentals, contact the HCP&R Office at (304) 822-7300.
Hampshire Park — The park will open to the public on July 1, but there will be no pavilion rentals. Because of the construction on the new Conference Center, there will be no water or restroom facilities, so those using the park should bring hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes with them. Pavilions may be used on a first-come-first-served basis, with gatherings not to exceed 100 people.
Camp Walker — This park will be open for reservations as usual beginning July 1 with gatherings not to exceed 100 people. Water and restrooms will be available. The disc golf course is open anytime the park is not rented. For questions about rentals, contact HCP&R at (304) 822-7300.
Green Spring Park —The park will be open for rentals, but only one of the two pavilions may be rented at one time. Water and restrooms will be available. Gatherings are not to exceed 100 people.
Slanesville Park and Capon Bridge Town Park — These two parks will be open to the public starting July 1. Neither park has pavilions or restroom facilities.
Old Capon Bridge Middle School — Due to strict regulations on indoor gatherings, we will not be able to rent the OCBMS facility at this time. When those restrictions are relaxed, we will make OCBMS available as soon as possible.
If you have questions regarding our parks, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Walk To Be Fit Program
Our two main distribution points, FNB Bank and the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center, are open again to the public, so we will finally be able to get back to normal with our Walk To Be Fit Program.
If you haven’t registered for the program yet, just stop by any FNB location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge) or the Wellness Center at Hampshire Square and fill out a registration form. Don’t forget to pick up your tally sheets and your free pedometer when you register.
When your tally sheet is filled, return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you earn a reward for your efforts. We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. Prizes for 2020 include sling backpacks, stadium blankets, coffee mugs, and portable chargers for your electronic devices.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and it’s recommended to help fight off the virus. What could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is steadily progressing on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. Financing has been secured from FNB Bank, and Appalachian Engineering Group from Meyersdale, PA, sent the plumbing, electrical, and HVAC plans for HCP&R Board approval last week. After some modifications, the final plans should be in hand this week, and bid requests for the electrical and plumbing work will be extended after that. Once those bids are received and reviewed, work will begin on the interior of the building.
The 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
4-H Camp
Weddings
Wedding Receptions
Business Meetings
Business Conferences
Family Reunions
Birthday Parties
Baby Showers
Retreats
Camps for Organizations
Anniversary Celebrations
Craft Shows
Class Reunions
Holiday Celebrations
Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. o
