The Big 12 Conference released its 2020 Spring Commissioner’s Honor Roll with a total of 356 West Virginia University student-athletes appearing on the list. The conference recognizes all student-athletes with a 3.0 grade-point average (GPA) or higher from its member institutions during each semester.
Of West Virginia’s 356 student-athletes honored by the Big 12 for their efforts in the classroom, 100 of those student-athletes recorded a 4.0 GPA in the spring semester, including Hannah Lipps.
The 100 Mountaineers named to the list with a perfect GPA of 4.0 include: Chris Klein, Beau Lowery, Matt McCormick, Jimmy Starnes, Tyler Strechay (baseball); Chase Harler (men's basketball); Tynice Martin (women's basketball); Jake Abbott, Taijh Alston, Charlie Benton, Jordan Jefferson, Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene, Trent Jackson, Austin Kendall, Casey Legg, Tae Mayo, Dreshun Miller, Kyle Poland, Dylan Tonkery, Luke Williams, NickYoho (football); Kurtis Grant (golf); Esperanza Abarca, Abby Kaufman, Julia Merwin, Kianna Yancey (gymnastics); Milica Babic, Jared Eddy, David Koenders, Verena Zaisberger (rifle); Cassia Busch, Megan Casner, Grace Crankovic, Ashley Dibling, Nicole Dibling, Janae Hurst, Madisyn Lee, Ruth Mierzejewski, Madelyn Oberschmidt, Megan Present, Lucie Steinmetz, Emma Toy, Pareera Uqaily (rowing); Dominic Miller, Sam Morgan, Kevin Morris (men's soccer); Stephanie Chmiel, Juliana Lynch, Leonie Portelance, Julianne Vallerand (women's soccer); Jonathan Bennett, Jacob Cardinal Tremblay, Brandon Christian, Ryan Kelly, Conrad Molinaro, Jack Portmann, Michael Sandner, Austin Smith, David Snider, Ryen Van Wyk, Jake Williams (men's swimming and diving); LaurenBeckish, Meredith Bolinger, Camille Burt, Holly Darling, Kayla Gagnon, Giselle Gursoy, Emily Haimes, Miranda Marcucci, Jacqueline McCutchan, Tatum Peyerl, Abigail Riggs, Brooke Zedar (women's swimming and diving);Giovanna Caputo, Anne-Sophie Courteau, Nicole Roc (tennis); Marianne Abdalah, Amber Dombrowski, Ellie Gardner, Olivia Hill, Peyton Kukura, Hannah Lipps, Malina Mitchell, Avigail Radabaugh, Michaela Rose, Audrey Schlosser, McKenna Smith, Bree Warren, Kyrielle Williams, Sarah Wills, Sada Wright (track & field/cross country); Katie DeMeo, Kristin Lux, Marielena Somoza, Natalie Winter, Lacey Zerwas (volleyball); Tucker Nadeau, Casey Recrosio and David Smith (wrestling).
The football team led all Mountaineer athletic teams with 77 honorees, followed by the rowing team with 42 members on the honor roll. Other total student-athletes on the list include: track & field/cross country (31), women’s swimming and diving (26), men’s swimming and diving (26), baseball (24), men’s soccer (23), wrestling (21), women’s soccer (17), gymnastics (15), volleyball (13), men’s basketball (10), rifle (9), women’s basketball (9), tennis (7) and golf (6).
Sixty-two Mountaineer student-athletes graduated in May with degrees, while 12 others are expected to graduate this summer.
The Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll is recorded and released each semester and recognizes those Big 12 student-athletes who recorded a 3.00 or better GPA the previous semester.
More than 5,000 student-athletes each semester have been named to the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll in the Conference's history.
