DAVIS – Canaan Valley Resort’s ski area, the site of the 1st commercial ski development in West Virginia and any state south of the Mason-Dixon line, is celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2021-22 ski season. Situated in the highest mountain valley east of the Rockies, Canaan Valley Resort invested significantly in the property’s ski operations in the offseason, doubling the size of the tube park, adding a new RFID lift ticket and online ski/snowboard rental ordering system, a new rental shop, and other enhancements that will greatly improve the guest experience.
“In celebration of our 50th anniversary and as the birthplace of commercial skiing in West Virginia and the southern United States, we are very proud to celebrate and carry on the legacy of outdoor winter adventure in West Virginia,” said Sam England, general manager for Canaan Valley Resort.
“The multi-million-dollar investment into ski area operations over the past several months demonstrates the West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s commitment to improving our facilities and making sure all our visitors experience the ‘Wild & Wonderful’ attractions and “Almost Heaven” scenery offered at Canaan Valley Resort.”
England noted that Canaan Valley Resort is owned by the State of West Virginia and 100-percent of profits are reinvested into the property to maintain, improve and preserve Canaan Valley Resort State Park.
The ski area is tentatively slated to open for the 2021-2022 season, weather permitting, Dec. 18.
Ski Area Improvements
The resort tube park has been expanded to more than twice its previous size and offers some of the longest tubing lanes in the Mid-Atlantic. With more than 17 lanes and the addition of a newly constructed 2nd magic carpet lift, guests will spend less time in lines and more time zipping down the mountain.
A new RFID (Radio Frequency ID) lift ticket and lift gate system has been added to speed a guests’ trip to the mountain and reduce time in lift lines. Replacing the paper lift tickets, guests will be able to purchase passes online and receive a plastic RFID card that allows them to reload lift tickets or season passes via their mobile phone or computer. Passes can be purchased online at ski.canaanresort.com. With a newly remodeled and significantly enlarged ski and snowboard rental facility and with the addition of advance, online ski, boot, and snowboard ordering, the resort has streamlined and enhanced the rentals process, saving guests time in line. Guests can pre-order their rentals online at ski.canaanresort.com.
An expansive outdoor deck has been added to the second floor of the Bear Paw Ski Lodge. Guests will be able to dine or enjoy a beverage while watching their children or other guests learn to ski on the Critters Crawl beginner trail.
Canaan Valley Resort boasts 47 trails featuring a mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain. The mountain offers a vertical drop of 850 feet accessed by three lifts (1 quad and 2 triples) and a magic carpet at the beginner’s area. ο
