KEYSER — The inaugural Catamount Clowder 5K/Sprint Triathlon will be held Sunday, Sept. 4.
The dual events are being hosted by Potomac State College’s Student Health Center staff as a fundraiser for the college’s men’s soccer team.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 4:08 pm
“These events are perfect for 1st-time triathletes and a great close-to-home option for seasoned professionals. Participants can sign up for just one or both events,” said Diana Niland, the center’s coordinator.
The 5K and sprint triathlon will start at 8 a.m., at the Keyser Primary/Middle School track and the pool at Brooks Park. The race is comprised of a 600-yard snake-style swim, a 12.5-mile bike ride and a 5K run.
The 5K race will offer a course that’s manageable for all ages. Registration runs through Sept. 4.
The triathlon is limited to 30 participants 14 or older. The final day to register for the triathlon is Aug. 27.
Both events finish at the college quad, where a party with food, games and entertainment awaits.
Awards will be given to the top female and male finishers in multiple age groups for both events. An overall award will go to the individual posting the best time.
For fees and registration, visit go.wvu.edu/psc-cc-reg. For more information email Niland at diana.niland@hsc.wvu.edu. o
