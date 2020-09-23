“What’s that? Ah – Playoffs? Don’t talk about – playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs? I just hope we can win a game!” - Jim Mora
I’ve been drinking the green Kool-aid. My mindset has changed about this Trojan football team, and let me be the first to say it: Hampshire is headed to the playoffs. That’s right. The AAA playoffs. For the 1st time since 2003 the Green and White will be playing in the postseason.
Before you start groaning about this hometown columnist being biased towards the men of Troy (which is true), let me give you 2 reasons why Hampshire is headed to the postseason.
Schedule
Last year Preston made the playoffs with a 4-6 record. This year a 4-6 record will likely do the trick. Hampshire currently stands with a (1-2) record with 7 teams remaining on the schedule. Let’s slot these teams into 3 categories. Favorable, Toss-Up or Longshot.
- Favorable: Berkeley Springs (0-3) Hedgesville (0-3)
- Toss up: Brooke (1-2) Petersburg (2-1) Washington (1-2) Moorefield (2-1)
- Longshot: Keyser (2-1)
Let’s assume Hampshire takes care of business against Berkeley Springs and Hedgesville, giving HHS 3 wins on the season. That means the Trojans only need 1 win from the 4 games in the Toss-Up category. That is certainly doable. Let’s be optimistic and give Hampshire 2 wins from The Toss-Up category, and that’s 5 wins on the season. Five wins will surely lock up a postseason berth.
Playoff eligibility
Currently the SSAC has not decided how they will determine playoff eligibility in the COVID era, therefore, let’s assume the following: teams must have a minimum of 6 games to be considered eligible.
Here’s the dirty little secret about Class AAA football – many AAA schools reside in counties with high COVID rates, therefore, they have been forbidden to play.
For example, Morgantown, University and South Charleston have played a combined 0 games this season.
The COVID color map continues to get worse, therefore, it is highly unlikely these schools will see the gridiron this fall. I went into detail and broke down the teams in jeopardy of being barred from postseason play. There are 32 teams in total in Class AAA and the following schools are in Red/Orange counties.
- Morgantown
- University
- Hurricane
- Riverside
- Capital
- George Washington
- Oak Hill
- St. Albans
- South Charleston
That takes us from 32 teams eligible to only 23 teams. Keep in mind; only 16 teams make the playoffs.
There is another asterisk on playoff eligibility as well. Teams from Gold counties are not permitted to play schools from Green/Yellow counties, therefore the following schools will not be able to participate in postseason play.
- Cabell Midland
- Huntington
- Spring Valley
With 3 more teams deducted from that list we are down to only 20 schools eligible for postseason play. One of those 20 schools is Buckhannon Upshur, who Hampshire throttled on Friday night. Therefore, HHS needs to finish better than just 3 other AAA schools! That’s it. That’s the formula. Considering Hampshire still has bouts with AAA foes Hedgesville, Brooke, and Washington, they control their own destiny by simply winning those games!
All of a sudden the playoff picture becomes much more of a reality when you take into account the wonky factors of 2020, but just remember who said it first. Let’s just hope this prediction turns out a little better than my “COVID is just the flu” prophecy. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.