Middle School Football
Capon Bridge: 14
East Hardy: 16
Aiden Blomquist and Landon Eversole scored rushing touchdowns for Capon Bridge.
Record: 4-1
Middle School Football
Romney: 14 Petersburg: 24
Record: 0-2
RMS Volleyball
RMS A team: 2 (25-18, 25-14)
Petersburg: 0
RMS A team: 1 (25-19)
Wildwood: 2 (25-23, 25-14)
A team record: 7-2
CBMS Volleyball
CB A team: 2 (25-12, 25-22)
Charles Town: 0
CB A team: 2 (27-25, 25-20)
Shepherdstown: 1 (26-24)
Record: 10-0
CBMS Cross Country
Sam Michael Park 9/21
Boys Team Results
1. CBMS 30 points
2. Harpers Ferry 35
3. Charles Town 63
CBMS Place: 1st Wyatt Thorne, 3rd Landon Whitacre, 4th Elijah Cook, 7th Chase Crane, 15th Chris Downs
Girls Team Results
1. CBMS 26 points
2. Harpers Ferry 56
3. Charles Town 60
CBMS Place: 2nd Bailey Nichols, 4th Avory Steinmetz, 5th Emily Holmes-Evans, 7th Juelean Dixon, 8th Alyssa Strother
Capon Bridge Middle 9/28
Boys Team Results
1. CBMS 15 points
2. Romney 40
3. Paw Paw (Incomplete)
CBMS Place: 1st Wyatt Thorne, 2nd Landon Whitacre, 3rd Elijah Cook, 4th Chase Crane, 5th Chris Downs
Girls Team Results
1. CBMS 15 points
2. Romney (Incomplete)
CBMS Place: 1st Bailey Nichols, 2nd Emily Holmes-Evans, 3rd Autumn Charlton, 4th Karleigh Nicholas, 5th Juelean Dixon
SBVL Football
Hampshire Warriors: 6
Petersburg Colts: 25
The Warriors drop to 4-1 on the season. Isaiah Urban scored on a 12-yard run.
HCYF - Flag Football
Oct. 2 Results
Raiders over Cowboys
Ravens over Steelers
Bears over Chiefs
Season Records
Bears 4 – 0
Ravens 3 – 1
Chiefs 2 – 2
Raiders 2 – 2
Cowboys 1 – 3
Steelers 0 – 4
