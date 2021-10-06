Middle School Football

CBMS vs EHard copy.jpg

Capon Bridge: 14            

East Hardy: 16

Aiden Blomquist and Landon Eversole scored rushing touchdowns for Capon Bridge. 

Record: 4-1

Middle School Football

Romney: 14                                 Petersburg: 24

Record: 0-2

RMS Volleyball

RMS Vball.jpg

RMS A team: 2 (25-18, 25-14)

Petersburg: 0

RMS A team: 1 (25-19)  

Wildwood: 2 (25-23, 25-14)

A team record: 7-2

CBMS Volleyball 

CB A team: 2 (25-12, 25-22)

Charles Town: 0

CB A team: 2 (27-25, 25-20)

Shepherdstown: 1 (26-24)

Record: 10-0

 

CBMS Cross Country

Sam Michael Park 9/21

Boys Team Results

1. CBMS 30 points

2. Harpers Ferry 35

3. Charles Town 63

CBMS Place: 1st Wyatt Thorne, 3rd Landon Whitacre, 4th Elijah Cook, 7th Chase Crane, 15th Chris Downs

Girls Team Results

1. CBMS 26 points

2. Harpers Ferry 56

3. Charles Town 60

CBMS Place: 2nd Bailey Nichols, 4th Avory Steinmetz, 5th Emily Holmes-Evans, 7th Juelean Dixon, 8th Alyssa Strother 

Capon Bridge Middle 9/28

Boys Team Results

1. CBMS 15 points

2. Romney 40

3. Paw Paw (Incomplete)

CBMS Place: 1st Wyatt Thorne, 2nd Landon Whitacre, 3rd Elijah Cook, 4th Chase Crane, 5th Chris Downs

Girls Team Results

1. CBMS 15 points

2. Romney (Incomplete)

CBMS Place: 1st Bailey Nichols, 2nd Emily Holmes-Evans, 3rd Autumn Charlton, 4th Karleigh Nicholas, 5th Juelean Dixon

SBVL Football

Hampshire Warriors.jpg

Hampshire Warriors: 6

Petersburg Colts: 25

The Warriors drop to 4-1 on the season. Isaiah Urban scored on a 12-yard run. 

HCYF - Flag Football 

Oct. 2 Results 

Raiders over Cowboys

Ravens over Steelers

Bears over Chiefs

Season Records                                

Bears 4 – 0 

Ravens 3 – 1 

Chiefs 2 – 2 

Raiders 2 – 2  

Cowboys 1 – 3 

Steelers 0 – 4    

