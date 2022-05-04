I do my best to hunt every single morning in WV until I tag out. Being a teacher, it is tough to get on turkeys during the week, because I am only able to hunt for about an hour before I have to head to school.
With that being said, I always try to keep in mind that I have been able to kill a lot of birds off of the roost, and this past week was no exception.
After arriving home from a school trip late Wednesday night, I gathered my gear and began game-planning for the next morning.
Since it was about halfway through the 2nd week of the season, I was not sure that the turkeys I had been scouting early in the month were still in the same areas, or even still alive, so I gambled on an old honey hole of mine, where I had been hearing a few turkeys, and decided to get in there really early on the morning of Thurs., April 28.
When the alarm rang, I sprung out of bed and straight to the coffee pot. I was excited as I had been out of the game for 5 days due to the school trip I had been on, which meant I was rearing to go.
After throwing on my mossy oak bottomland, laced up my boots hopped in the truck. It was a cold, semi-breezy morning, which did not give me high hopes for gobbling turkeys, but I was just excited to be headed to the woods, even if it were only for an hour or so.
Sneaking into my listening spot well before daylight, I sipped on hot coffee to keep myself warm and waited for daylight.
Around 5:30, a half-hour before 1st light, a gobble thundered through the darkness roughly 400 yards away.
As soon as I heard it, I knew exactly where the turkey was and was happy that all of my scouting had paid off.
In order to get to the gobbler’s location, I had to work my way through a clear-cut, and when I emerged on the other side, I would be on the ridge top, no more than 75 yards from the turkey.
As I got closer, I did my best to determine how close I could get and decided I could use the darkness, and terrain, to my advantage.
The tom was roosted just below a sharp drop off and was low enough in the tree that I could get super close as long as I crawled low to the ground.
After cutting the distance to 100 yards, I literally belly crawled for another 40 yards to get as close as I could without him seeing me. Finally, I arrived at a double trunked oak tree right next to a small opening and sat up against it.
Daylight was just starting to break, and the unsuspecting turkey’s gobbles were piercing into me like a hot knife through butter.
Slipping a mouth call in, I let out a couple of tree yelps, which were immediately responded to with vigorous thunder. I began to shake a little bit, whether, from the cold, or adrenaline, it didn’t matter, because I was having the time of my life.
As daylight became increasingly greater, I yelped a few more times and the tom cut me off with chest-rattling gobbles each time.
He began drumming in the tree, and I knew he was going to fly down any time.
Suddenly, I heard the unmistakable sound of heavy wings beating, and I knew he was on the ground just below the roll of the ridge. I called a few more times, and although he didn’t gobble, his drumming was deafening as he made his way to the top of the ridge.
It is always exciting when you know a turkey has committed, and you are simply waiting for it to materialize into view.
Sometimes a tail fan gives it away, sometimes his footsteps do. This particular gobbler’s snow-white head came into view perfectly down my gun barrel.
He briefly popped into strut in front of me, then let down and started for my location. Cutting a couple of times on my mouth call, the gobbler stopped and poked his head up at 25 yards, and the shot rang true.
It was 6:08. An hour before I had to leave the woods and head to school. It certainly doesn’t happen that way very often, in fact, it seldom does. Now and again it just seems to be easy.
Mornings like last Thursday are what I think about every single day of the year. I wish I could take those chest-rattling roost gobbles and inject them into my veins, but it is a good thing I can’t because I’m already addicted.
I still have another tag in WV, and 2 in PA (unfortunately I whiffed one this past Saturday in PA.)
I plan to hunt every single morning until I fill that last WV tag, and will be spending as much time in the Pennsylvania woods as possible.
If you still have a tag or 2 left, take full advantage of the month of May, as the best hunting of the season is yet to come. o
