Back in Sports

50 Years ago
A special “extra” awaits all boys 8 through 13 who enroll in the 10th annual Punt, Pass and Kick football skills competition sponsored by the National Football League and the Ford Dealers of America. It is a 28-page instructional book which includes tips on punting, passing and place-kicking from top NFL experts as well as a wealth of football lore and complete PP&K rules. In addition to a special message from NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle, Coaches Hank Stram of the Kansas City Chiefs and Bud Grant of the Minnesota Vikings talk about some of the all-time football greats.
40 Years ago
Hampshire made a clean sweep as they captured both the girl’s and boy’s meet in their home opener against Bishop Walsh and Tucker County. In the girl’s meet, Patty Sell placed Hampshire with a 1st place for a score of Hampshire 30, BW 36 and Tucker County 48. Chris Archibald took 1st for the boys in a time of 15:37 to lead the Trojans to a Hampshire 16, BW 43 and Tucker County 83 victory. BW took the “B” meet by a score of 26-29.
30 Years ago
Chris Strother rushed for 96 years and a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner in the 3rd period, to pace Hampshire to a 15-14 come-from-behind victory over Petersburg in a Potomac Valley Conference Division I game last Friday night at the Grant County school. Strother amassed his ground total on 25 carries as he and his Trojan teammates improved their record to 3-2 on the season, 3-1 in PVC play. Petersburg fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
20 Years ago
The Hampshire Lady Trojan soccer team’s dream of having a .500 season in its 1st year of existence is becoming a reality. Even though the Lady Trojans split last week’s contest, they are currently 4-4-1 overall this year thanks, in part, to last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Hedgesville. Nitro native Kate Begley chalked up the 1st goal of the game in the 1st quarter as she slid a shot past Hedgesville goalkeeper Alicia Worley to put Hampshire on top 1-0. From that point on, Brittany Haines took over the offensive side of the ball. The junior striker blasted goals in the 2nd and 3rd periods to end the scoring at 3-0 in the green wave’s favor. Head coach Charlie Streisel felt that the key to the game was hitting the Eagles early and often.
10 Years ago
Hampshire High’s girls have put together back-to-back victories in soccer for the 1st time in at least 6 seasons. The Trojans followed up a 6-1 romp at Petersburg Thursday with a last-minute 3-2 win over Frankfort Saturday in the squads’ 1st youth night.
Nearly 60 youngsters took advantage of the free tickets they received for wearing their league jersey to Saturday’s games. “Youth Night went very well,” Coach Al Straley said. “There’s still room to grow it too.”
The girls responded to the crowd with a thriller that showcased goals and assists from 5 freshmen who came up through the AYSO ranks together. o
