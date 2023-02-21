Richman, Moreland and Steinmetz top 4 in region II
MARTINSBURG – Hampshire had hopes of sending five or more kids to states, but injuries and fatigue derailed the Trojans as just three grapplers managed to qualify for Huntington.
“I think the biggest issue was that we have guys that haven’t grown up wrestling,” explained HHS coach Kam Ludwig.
“We had guys who cut a little too much weight in a day, then let themselves get heavy, then try to run it off. It wasn’t an effort thing, it wasn’t an ability thing. Wrestling is a lifestyle.”
As a team, HHS finished in last place, seventh overall, scoring just 83 points.
Spring Mills won the team title tallying 238.5 points. It wasn’t all doom and gloom for HHS as a trio of Trojans did punch their bus pass to compete in Huntington.
In the 106-pound weight class, Junior Justice Steinmetz (27-9) took home the bronze pinning Ryan Mongold of Hedgesville at the 1:40 mark.
“I think he would’ve gotten top two if he wouldn’t have had a back injury,” said Ludwig.
“He wins every match he should. He does what he’s supposed to do.”
In the 150-pound class, senior Levi Richman (23-4) finished in third place after a 3-0 decision over Kyle Whaley of Hedgesville.
“Levi is so smart for only wrestling for four years,” said Ludwig.
“He knows more than most of his opponents and he just works so hard in the weight room. I’m glad it finally paid off.”
A nice surprise for Hampshire was the ability of senior Jon Moreland to compete in a tough 175-pound weight class and finish in the top four, to clinch his spot at states.
Moreland (29-15) lost a narrow 11-7 decision in the third place match to Brett Damico of Musselman.
“Moreland has a high motor,” said Ludwig.
“It doesn’t matter how hard he is running, he can stay at the same pace, pedal to the metal the whole time.”
Other Trojans came close but were not able to qualify, including senior Jacob Staub who was projected to compete for a regional title.
“We thought he might have a good chance of winning it,” said Ludwig.
“In his second match, his knee just gave out and he couldn’t move it or stand up. After that the athletic trainer said she saw enough and wouldn’t allow him to continue wrestling.”
The 2023 state tournament will be held at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington starting on Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. o
HHS Regional Finish
6th place: Jacob Staub 285, Landon Cross 157, West Holmes-Evans 132, Kamden Phares 113
5th place: Malacai Goodwater 215, Jesse Saldierna 190, Kaylie Hall 165, Zander Ashton 138, Ross Hicks 126
4th place: Jon Moreland 175
3rd place: Levi Richman 150, Justice Steinmetz 106
Region II
Team Scores
Spring Mills 238.5
Washington 197
Musselman 174.5
Hedgesville 149
Martinsburg 124
Jefferson 87
Hampshire 83
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
