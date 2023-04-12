Larry See

Walk To Be Fit began again on April 1. To register for the program, just stop by any FNB Bank location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, or the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney. 

When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.

